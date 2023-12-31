Labour attack Government’s ‘legacy of failure’ on flood prevention in Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Labour attack Government’s ‘legacy of failure’ on flood prevention in Scotland

By Press Association
Labour accused the Scottish Government of leaving communities ‘vulnerable’ to flooding by not investing promised cash in prevention work (Andrew Milligan/PA)
A “legacy of failure” from the Scottish Government on flood prevention work has left communities “vulnerable”, Labour claimed, with only a fifth of a promised £150 million spent on protection.

Labour net zero spokeswoman Sarah Boyack accused ministers of having “sought to dodge responsibility” on the issue.

Labour said that while the government had pledged an extra £150 million for flood prevention work back in 2020, so far only £31 million had been spent.

The party added that this meant more than  half way through the planned five year funding programme, 80% per cent of the promised budget had not been committed.

It also accused the government of failing to comply with legal obligations to report on progress on flood-risk management on an annual basis, with the 2009 Flood Risk Management Act requiring this to be done “as soon as practicable after the end of each calendar”.

However Labour said ministers had not fulfilled this obligation since 2020.

Ms Boyack said: “The SNP’s legacy of failure on flood prevention has left Scotland vulnerable to the devastation we have seen in recent months.

“Communities have been hung out to dry by an SNP government that has sought to dodge responsibility at every turn.

“Scotland is facing an onslaught of floods without the necessary funding in place and with no up to date indication of how prepared we really are.”

The Labour MSP added: “This situation is simply untenable.

“With the risk of flooding increasing year on year, we desperately need a proper plan coupled with the promised funding to prevent flood chaos becoming a regular fixture.”

Net Zero Secretary Mairi McAllan stressed the government had committed £150 million of funding for flood resilience over the course of this Parliament (Jane Barlow/PA)

Net Zero Secretary Mairi McAllan responded: “This year’s extreme weather events, such as the devastating Storm Babet, have underlined the need to think strategically about Scotland’s flooding future.

“It is imperative that we do all we can to become flood resilient in a changing climate, including the potential impacts of sea level rise.

“That’s why we have committed an additional £150 million over the course of this Parliament to deliver improved flood resilience.

“This is in addition to the £42 million we provide annually to councils for flood resilience through the general capital grant.

“And, looking to the future, we’re developing a new flood resilience strategy for Scotland with communities at its heart.”