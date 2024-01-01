Citizens Advice warns 2.8m Scots have made cutbacks to cope with energy bills

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Citizens Advice warns 2.8m Scots have made cutbacks to cope with energy bills

By Press Association
Citizens Advice Scotland said some 2.8 million Scots had cut back on food and groceries because of rising energy bills (Danny Lawson/PA)
Almost three million Scots have cut back spending on food and groceries as a result of increasing energy costs, according to advice charity Citizens Advice Scotland.

The organisation, which provides help to those struggling with bills, said it was still seeing “far too many horrific examples of people having to make impossible choices like heating and eating”.

It highlighted the case of a pensioner with osteoarthritis who was using a sandwich toaster rather than turning on her oven to save electricity, and has also stopped using her gas central heating.

Citizen Advice Scotland said its analysis of figures from YouGov showed an estimated 2.8 million people in Scotland have cut back on groceries or food for the household as a result of increasing energy costs.

That was after research by the polling firm in October found 63% had reduced spending on food and groceries over the last year.

It raised the issue as the energy price cap across the UK increased by 5% – or £94 a year.

Emma Jackson, social justice spokesperson for Citizens Advice Scotland, said: “As the energy price cap increases today, this analysis shows the sheer scale of people cutting back on food in various ways.

“Citizens Advice Bureau (CAB) advisers see far too many horrific examples of people having to make impossible choices like heating and eating.

“With inflation driving food prices up and energy bills high, it’s understandable people will be worried this winter when it comes to bills and money.

“But the Citizens Advice network is here for people who are worried with free, confidential and impartial advice.

“The CAB network gets incredible results for people. Last year the average gain for someone who saw one after seeking advice was over £3,700. That can be absolutely life-changing money this winter.”

Her comments came as Frazer Scott, chief executive officer of Energy Action Scotland, said the ending of a UK Government support scheme that had cut bills for people last winter meant the 5% rise could “actually feel like a 19% increase”.

As 2024 gets under way, he said people were “facing the prospect yet again of higher energy costs.”

Mr Scott told The Sunday Show on BBC Radio Scotland: “Energy is an essential element to our health and wellbeing.

“The biggest risk when it is unaffordable is people simply cannot heat or power their homes to the level that is important for their health and wellbeing.”

Energy Action Scotland is urging people to submit a meter reading to their energy provider, so they do not overpay on their power bills.