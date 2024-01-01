Citizens Advice warns 2.8m Scots have made cutbacks to cope with energy bills

Almost three million Scots have cut back spending on food and groceries as a result of increasing energy costs, according to advice charity Citizens Advice Scotland.

The organisation, which provides help to those struggling with bills, said it was still seeing “far too many horrific examples of people having to make impossible choices like heating and eating”.

It highlighted the case of a pensioner with osteoarthritis who was using a sandwich toaster rather than turning on her oven to save electricity, and has also stopped using her gas central heating.

Citizen Advice Scotland said its analysis of figures from YouGov showed an estimated 2.8 million people in Scotland have cut back on groceries or food for the household as a result of increasing energy costs.

The quarterly energy Price Cap will change from tomorrow. The new #PriceCap is £1,928 The level is based on typical use of an average household on their default tariff It's a cap on energy unit price, not a cap on total bills More ⬇️https://t.co/yfEScY5AJ8 pic.twitter.com/T1c9lFuvzv — Ofgem (@ofgem) December 31, 2023

That was after research by the polling firm in October found 63% had reduced spending on food and groceries over the last year.

It raised the issue as the energy price cap across the UK increased by 5% – or £94 a year.

Emma Jackson, social justice spokesperson for Citizens Advice Scotland, said: “As the energy price cap increases today, this analysis shows the sheer scale of people cutting back on food in various ways.

“Citizens Advice Bureau (CAB) advisers see far too many horrific examples of people having to make impossible choices like heating and eating.

“With inflation driving food prices up and energy bills high, it’s understandable people will be worried this winter when it comes to bills and money.

“But the Citizens Advice network is here for people who are worried with free, confidential and impartial advice.

Don’t forget to submit a manual meter reading around 1 January so you don’t overpay for your energy. With energy prices increasing you could pay more by relying on your estimated bill. #MeterReadingDay pic.twitter.com/8Ikw5hmVYD — EnergyActionScotland (@EAS_Scotland) December 31, 2023

“The CAB network gets incredible results for people. Last year the average gain for someone who saw one after seeking advice was over £3,700. That can be absolutely life-changing money this winter.”

Her comments came as Frazer Scott, chief executive officer of Energy Action Scotland, said the ending of a UK Government support scheme that had cut bills for people last winter meant the 5% rise could “actually feel like a 19% increase”.

As 2024 gets under way, he said people were “facing the prospect yet again of higher energy costs.”

Mr Scott told The Sunday Show on BBC Radio Scotland: “Energy is an essential element to our health and wellbeing.

“The biggest risk when it is unaffordable is people simply cannot heat or power their homes to the level that is important for their health and wellbeing.”

Energy Action Scotland is urging people to submit a meter reading to their energy provider, so they do not overpay on their power bills.