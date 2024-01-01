Salmond government feared prisoners could sue for overcrowding, papers show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Salmond government feared prisoners could sue for overcrowding, papers show

By Press Association
Cabinet papers from 2008 were released under a regular publication scheme (Danny Lawson/PA)
Alex Salmond’s government in 2008 feared prisoners could sue ministers due to overcrowding, cabinet papers have revealed.

In the first year of the SNP’s time in charge, the prison population reached an all time high in Scotland, heaping pressure on the system and overcrowding jails.

According to cabinet papers released by National Records of Scotland (NRS) as part of a regular publication scheme, the number of prisoners in Scottish facilities was 7,736 in April 2008, and it would rise above 8,000 before the end of the year, despite an operating capacity of 6,625.

In a cabinet meeting on May 6, ministers were told prisoners could mount a successful challenge under the European Convention of Human Rights.

Minutes from the meeting said: “This had put severe pressure on the estate, and on (Scottish Prison Service) contingency arrangements: there was no spare capacity that could be used for the handling of any unexpected emergency.

“Additionally, there was a possibility that prisoners might be able to mount a successful challenge to current conditions under ECHR.”

Alex Salmond and Kenny MacAskill
Kenny MacAskill, right, was justice secretary in Alex Salmond’s first government (PA)

In response to the pressure, then justice secretary Kenny MacAskill proposed the passing of secondary legislation, which would create a short-term release programme for prisoners to be used if overcrowding became unmanageable.

But, he warned, there would have to be a work element involved in the release, otherwise prisoners’ living costs would have to be paid by the Government because they are ineligible for benefits – something he conceded would have “significant presentational issues”.

A paper put to ministers ahead of the meeting said that for every 100 prisoners in the early release programme, £6,000 would have to be paid in discharge grants and £8,000 weekly in living costs.

The paper went on to say “very few of the measures I am proposing will be easy to sell – either politically or to the public”.

Mr MacAskill said “tabloid media” would slam the Government as “soft” on crime and “anti-prison”, while it would become easier for members of the former Labour-Liberal Democrat Scottish government to distance themselves from the problem.

In its discussions, the cabinet said the presentational issues were “significant”.

The minutes said: “In order that the Government should not be perceived to be paying prisoners for early release, it would be essential to ensure that (community integration licences) be linked to work-based placements in the community and that these placements be seen as an effective form of rehabilitation that promoted the value of community sentences.”

The most recent figures for Scotland’s prison population, published in December, showed the average daily number was 7,422 in 2022-23.