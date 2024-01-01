UK ‘ready to support Japan’ after major earthquakes, Sunak says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK ‘ready to support Japan’ after major earthquakes, Sunak says

By Press Association
A house damaged by an earthquake in Wajima, Ishikawa prefecture, Japan (Kyodo News via AP)
A house damaged by an earthquake in Wajima, Ishikawa prefecture, Japan (Kyodo News via AP)

The Prime Minister said Britain stands “ready to support Japan” after it was struck by a series of major earthquakes on Monday.

Rishi Sunak, who visited Japan in May for the G7 leaders’ meeting, said his thoughts were “with all those affected” and urged Britons in the earthquake-hit areas to follow advice given by Japanese authorities.

The comments came shortly after US President Joe Biden said his administration was in touch with officials in Tokyo and “ready to provide any necessary assistance for the Japanese people”.

The quakes, the largest of which had a magnitude of 7.6, started a fire and collapsed buildings on the west coast of Japan’s main island, Honshu.

It was unclear how many people might have been killed or injured.

In a statement on Monday, Mr Sunak said: “My thoughts are with all those affected by the earthquakes in Japan which have caused such terrible damage.

“Prime minister Fumio Kishida is a great friend of the UK and we stand ready to support Japan and are monitoring developments closely.

“British nationals in the affected areas should follow the advice of the Japanese authorities.”

The Japan Meteorological Agency reported more than a dozen quakes in the Sea of Japan off the coast of Ishikawa and nearby prefectures shortly after 4pm – 7am UK time.

The highest-level tsunami alert was initially issued but it was later dropped several hours later to a regular tsunami.

Even at that level, the sea could still generate waves of up to three metres in height.

Aftershocks could also hit the same area over the next few days, the Far East nation’s meteorological agency said.

Fumio Kishida UK visit
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak signed a defence agreement with Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida in London in January (Carl Court/PA)

Residents in coastal areas have been told not to return to their homes as there could still be deadly waves, with about 30,000 homes said to be without power.

Japanese media footage showed people running through the streets, and red smoke spewing from a fire in a residential neighbourhood.

Photos showed a crowd of people, including a woman with a baby on her back, standing by huge cracks that had ripped through the pavement.

Japan is an extremely quake-prone nation, but a tsunami warning of the magnitude of Monday’s had not been issued since a major quake and tsunami caused meltdowns at a nuclear plant in March 2011.

The UK has been forging stronger ties with Tokyo in recent months, with Mr Sunak and his counterpart signing a defence pact in January 2023 during Mr Kishida’s trip to London.

The pair then signed another deal while Mr Sunak was in Hiroshima for the G7, with the leaders agreeing to closer link their nations on defence, security and cyber matters.

Japan is also part of a trilateral partnership with Britain and Italy, starting work on building the next generation of fighter jets, with the Global Combat Air Programme seeking to deliver a plane that can succeed the RAF Typhoon by 2035.