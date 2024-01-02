Labour calls for tagging to be modernised after ‘concerning’ figures on breaches

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Labour calls for tagging to be modernised after ‘concerning’ figures on breaches

By Press Association
Labour called for tagging in Scotland to be modernised as new figures showed more than in over a quarter of cases the orders are breached or revoked, or offenders have a new sentence imposed. (Chris Radburn/PA)
More than a quarter of offenders being monitored in the community with electronic tags have breached their order, had them revoked or had a new sentence imposed, figures have revealed.

Scottish Labour said data obtained using freedom of information laws showed that fewer than three quarters (72.6%) of tagging orders were completed “without breach, revocation or resentence”.

It revealed the “concerning” figures as it called for electronic tagging in Scotland to be modernised.

GPS monitoring tags and alcohol use-detection devices are allowed under 2019 legislation, with Labour saying both have been used “extensively” in England and Wales but have yet to be deployed in Scotland, where radio frequency tags are used instead.

Labour community safety spokeswoman Katy Clark said the party backs “using this technology more effectively and the rapid introduction of GPS”.

Figures from the start of October 2023 showed that 1,724 people in Scotland were being monitored with an electronic device.

Labour MSP Katy Clark said Scotland is ‘still a way behind when it comes to effective of use of electronic monitoring’ (PA)

Ms Clark said: “It’s concerning that so many individuals fitted with tagging devices are failing to comply with their conditions – especially as Scotland lags behind on tagging technology.

“Eyebrows will be raised that steps are not being taken to then address the issue when a breach occurs.

“It’s a reminder that Scotland is still a way behind when it comes to effective of use of electronic monitoring.”

Used correctly, electronic monitoring of offenders “could be an important tool as a rehabilitative measure, an alternative to custody” and could also help prevent crime and reoffending, she said.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said the figures cited by Labour included cases were “orders have been revoked because a monitored person’s behaviour has been positive and authorities judge that electronic monitoring is no longer required”.

They said: “Further expanding the use of electronic monitoring, including with GPS, is one of many approaches being taken to address the prison population.

“Radio frequency monitoring is a tried-and-tested way of monitoring curfew and will still remain part of the range of electronic monitoring options in future years.”