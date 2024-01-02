Tories say more schools in rural Scotland ‘dilapidated’ than in urban areas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Tories say more schools in rural Scotland ‘dilapidated’ than in urban areas

By Press Association
Schools in rural Scotland are more than twice as likely to be in a poor state of repair, with Tories saying the ‘deeply concerning’ figures show ministers have ‘disregarded’ more remote communities (PA)
Schools in rural Scotland are more than twice as likely to be in a poor state of repair, with Tories saying the ‘deeply concerning’ figures show ministers have ‘disregarded’ more remote communities (PA)

Schools in rural Scotland are more than twice as likely to be in a poor state of repair, with Tories saying the “deeply concerning” figures show ministers have “disregarded” more remote communities.

The Scottish Conservatives hit out after the school estate survey for 2023 revealed that 13.2% of primary, secondary and special schools in rural councils were classed as being in either poor or bad condition.

The compares to 5.2% of school buildings in urban council areas.

Scottish Conservative education spokesman Liam Kerr said: “The dilapidated state of many school buildings is yet another black mark against an SNP Government that is destroying Scotland’s once-proud reputation for education.”

Tory education spokesman Liam Kerr said it is ‘unacceptable’ that more rural school building are in a poor or bad condition (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Mr Kerr added: “The condition of the school estate is deeply alarming – and it’s both unacceptable and entirely in keeping with this nationalist coalition that the situation is far worse in forgotten rural Scotland.

“Councils in remote areas have a greater number of schools per head because of the geographical spread of the population.

“After years of brutal SNP Government cuts, all councils are struggling to meet costs. Yet again, rural areas are being disproportionately short-changed.”

The Conservative MSP continued: “For too long the SNP have disregarded Scotland’s rural communities.

“It is completely unacceptable that rural children’s education must suffer more simply because of where they live.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “The proportion of schools in good or satisfactory condition in Scotland has increased from 61% in April 2007 to 90.7% in April 2023 as a result of Scottish Government investment and the next phase of LEIP (Learning Estate Investment Programme) will build on this progress.

“Pupil-teacher ratios across the country remain at near-record levels. Scotland also has the most teachers per pupil and the highest-paid teachers in the UK – showing how much the Scottish Government values the profession.

“The 2024-25 budget further supports teachers with an investment of £390 million to protect teacher numbers and fund the teacher pay deal.”