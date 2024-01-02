Terrorism legislation adviser says new laws are needed to combat AI chatbots

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Terrorism legislation adviser says new laws are needed to combat AI chatbots

By Press Association
New laws are needed to combat AI chatbots that could radicalise users, an independent Government adviser on terrorism legislation said (PA)
New laws are needed to combat artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots that could radicalise users, the UK’s independent reviewer of terrorism legislation has said.

Writing in the Telegraph, Jonathan Hall KC said the Government’s new Online Safety Act, which passed into law last year, is “unsuited to sophisticated and generative AI”.

Mr Hall said: “Only human beings can commit terrorism offences, and it is hard to identify a person who could in law be responsible for chatbot-generated statements that encouraged terrorism.

“Our laws must be capable of deterring the most cynical or reckless online conduct – and that must include reaching behind the curtain to the big tech platforms in the worst cases, using updated terrorism and online safety laws that are fit for the age of AI.”

Mr Hall said he went to the online chatbot website character.ai while posing as a member of the public and spoke to several AI chatbots.

One of them, which was described as the senior leader of the Islamic State group, tried to recruit him to join the terror organisation.

Mr Hall said the website’s terms and conditions prohibit “only to the submission by human users of content that promotes terrorism or violent extremism, rather than the content generated by its bots.

He said: “Investigating and prosecuting anonymous users is always hard, but if malicious or misguided individuals persist in training terrorist chatbots, then new laws will be needed.”

In a statement given to the Telegraph, character.ai said while their technology is not perfect and is still evolving, “hate speech and extremism are both forbidden by our terms of service”, adding: “Our products should never produce responses that encourage users to harm others.”

Experts have previously warned users of ChatGPT and other chatbots to resist sharing private information while using the technology.

Michael Wooldridge, a professor of computer science at Oxford University, said complaining about personal relationships or expressing political views to the AI was “extremely unwise”.

Prof Wooldridge said users should assume any information they type into ChatGPT or similar chatbots is “just going to be fed directly into future versions”, and it was nearly impossible to get data back once in the system.