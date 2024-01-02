UK factory slump deepens as European demand wanes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

UK factory slump deepens as European demand wanes

By Press Association
The UK’s manufacturing downturn deepened further at the end of the year, a new survey found (David Davies/PA)
The UK’s manufacturing downturn deepened further at the end of the year, a new survey found (David Davies/PA)

The UK’s manufacturing downturn deepened further at the end of the year and business confidence sank to a 12 month-low, according to a new survey.

The S&P Global/CIPS UK manufacturing PMI survey fell from 47.2 in November to 46.2 in December.

The score remains below the 50.0 threshold, which indicates that the sector is contracting.

It marks the 17th month in a row that activity has declined as factories grapple with a prolonged dip in demand at home and abroad.

Manufacturing firms, which includes carmakers, engineers and chemicals firms, said they produced less last month as a result of fewer orders from clients.

Less demand from overseas companies and firms reducing their stockpiles also resulted in less work during December, the survey found.

Poor weather conditions were also blamed for a decline in activity.

Rob Dobson, director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said: “UK manufacturing output contracted at an increased rate at the end of 2023.

“The demand backdrop also remains frosty, with new orders sinking further as conditions remain tough in both the domestic market and in key export markets, notably the EU (European Union).”

Nissan to end night shift
The UK’s manufacturing sector contracted in December for the 17th month in a row (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The slump has had an impact on manufacturers’ confidence, with business optimism falling to a 12-month low in December, reflecting tougher economic conditions, closures among clients and higher interest rates.

Mr Dobson added: “With concerns about high interest rates and the cost-of-living crisis hurting demand, the outlook for manufacturers in the months ahead remains decidedly gloomy.”

Elsewhere, job losses were recorded for the 15th month in a row, as more firms made redundancies or initiated hiring freezes to control costs with demand waning.

Nevertheless, makers said they expect production to rise on average over the year ahead, and waiting times dropped further.

Martin Beck, the chief economic adviser to the EY Item Club, said 2023 ended on a “disappointing note” but manufacturers should begin to see conditions improve this year.

He said: “The post-Covid global readjustment of consumer spending patterns from goods back to services has probably now largely run its course, relieving manufacturers of a major headwind faced over the last year.

“An easing in cost-of-living pressures following a swift decline in inflation in the UK and abroad should support demand for goods.”

Meanwhile, Gabriella Dickens, senior UK economist for Pantheon Macroeconomics, said the prolonged manufacturing downturn should not mean Britain is headed for a recession.

“All told, we think manufacturing output will continue to decline over the next few months,” she said.

“But given that the manufacturing sector accounts for only around 10% of overall economic output, and the services sector activity looks set to recover, we think a recession will be avoided.”