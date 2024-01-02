Family of man who died on Bibby Stockholm ‘facing double tragedy’, says sister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Family of man who died on Bibby Stockholm ‘facing double tragedy’, says sister

By Press Association
Leonard Farruku, 27, was found unresponsive on board the accommodation vessel on December 12 (Family handout/PA)
Leonard Farruku, 27, was found unresponsive on board the accommodation vessel on December 12 (Family handout/PA)

The sister of an asylum seeker who died aboard the Bibby Stockholm barge has said the family are living a “double tragedy” as they are unable to afford to bring his body back to his native Albania.

Leonard Farruku was found unresponsive on board the accommodation vessel at Portland Port, Dorset, on December 12.

An inquest opened by Dorset coroner Rachael Griffin heard that a post-mortem examination found he had died from “compression of the neck” caused by “suspension by ligature”.

The hearing last month was told there were no suspicious circumstances and the case was adjourned for a full hearing to be held at a later date.

Mr Farruku’s family have now set up a GoFundMe page to raise £10,000 to repatriate the 27-year-old’s body, which remains in a Dorset morgue. By Monday afternoon, the campaign had raised £550.

His sister, Jola Dushku, told the PA news agency through a friend: “It was a tragedy we lost a brother in such circumstances but we are now facing a double tragedy with not being able to have his body back home to have the funeral ceremony.

“We don’t know how long it will take for the money to be raised.”

The Bibby Stockholm barge
The Bibby Stockholm barge is moored at Portland Port in Dorset (Andrew Matthews/PA)

She added in a statement on the fundraising page: “Our brother Leonard Farruku’s life ended unimaginably for all of us while in the UK.

“As it has been reported widely in the UK media, Leonard died inside the Bibby Stockholm barge where the Home Office is accommodating people.

“An inquest has been opened into the circumstances of his death. Leonard’s body has been in the Dorset morgue since his death on December 12 2023.

“We kindly ask for help to raise funds to have Leonard’s body returned from the UK back home to Albania to rest in peace.

Bibby Stockholm migrant accommodation death
Flowers were left at the entrance to the port following Mr Farruku's death (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“With thanks and appreciation. Jola, Leonard’s sister.”

Home Secretary James Cleverly previously said that Mr Farruku’s sudden death would be “fully” investigated.

The Daily Telegraph, which first reported the deceased’s name, has stated that he paid 4,000 euros to cross the English Channel in a small boat to arrive in the country.

Ms Dushku, 33, who lives in Lombardy in Italy, told the newspaper: “When I spoke with him last time, he told me that the conditions in that boat were not bad but they were treated by the guards like animals.”

Home Secretary James Cleverly
Home Secretary James Cleverly said Mr Farruku's death would be 'fully' investigated (Maja Smiejkowska/PA)

An impact assessment, which found the policy of housing asylum seekers on the Bibby Stockholm barge discriminated on the grounds of age and sex, was deleted from the Government’s website last month, two days after being published.

A note on the website said the impact assessment was “published in error”.

The assessment found that the policy of housing up to 500 single men on the barge was “directly discriminating in relation to age (and) sex” because the barge was only suitable for men aged 18 to 65.

The assessment argued that the greater need to house male asylum seekers within that age range in accommodation other than hotels justified discriminating on the grounds of age and sex.

The fundraising appeal can be found at https://gf.me/v/c/lyc5/tphag-leonard-farruku.