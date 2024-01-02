Sunak accused of having ‘fingers in ears’ over climate change

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Sunak accused of having ‘fingers in ears’ over climate change

By Press Association
Climate change is bringing more severe heatwaves, storms and sea level rise (Matt Crossick/PA)
Climate change is bringing more severe heatwaves, storms and sea level rise (Matt Crossick/PA)

The Prime Minister has been accused of having his “fingers in his ears” following provisional data showing the UK had its second warmest year on record in 2023.

Greenpeace UK said Rishi Sunak’s Government will be remembered as one of “climate failure” without bolder policies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The Government said it is committed to its net zero targets and has cut emissions more than any other major economy since 1990.

WEATHER Warm
(PA Graphics)

Doug Parr, Greenpeace UK’s policy director, said: “Climate alarm bells are ringing, following back-to-back hottest years on record, but Sunak has his fingers in his ears.

“There is massive voter support for climate action and you’d think this news would call for an emergency response from the UK Government – a plan to cut temperature-rising emissions further and faster.

“But our Prime Minister’s newest plans consist of ramping up oil and gas drilling in the North Sea and delaying key policies that would slash emissions from cars and housing – or scrapping them altogether.

“Unless Sunak reverses these decisions and delivers the kind of bold policies needed to tackle the climate crisis, his likely short premiership will be marked as one of climate failure.”

Last year Mr Sunak announced a delay to introducing a ban on new petrol and diesel cars, pushing back the date from 2030 to 2035.

His ministers have also defended the Government’s support for allowing new licences for oil and gas production in the North Sea.

Wennington fire
Unprecedented temperatures in 2022 led to a grassfire destroying dozens of properties in Wennington, east London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

A Government spokesperson said: “We are committed to tackling climate change by meeting our net zero targets and international commitments, all without placing undue burdens on families.

“We are world leaders in cutting emissions, having done so faster than any major economy since 1990, and with the UK now accounting for just 1% of annual global emissions.

“We have also overachieved against all our carbon budgets to date, and our National Adaptation Plan is boosting the UK’s resilience to climate challenges.”

The Met Office said last year’s record temperatures have changed from a one-in-500-year to a one-in-three-year event because of climate change and that by the end of this century it could be happening almost every year.

Last year was beaten only by the record heat in 2022 and it saw unusually severe heatwaves in June and September, with the later part of December being unseasonably mild.

There was also more rainfall than usual for much of the country with multiple storms bringing flooding in eastern Scotland and parts of England.

Bob Ward of LSE’s Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change and the Environment, said: “It is undeniable that the reason the UK has recorded its 10 warmest years on record from 2003 onwards is due to man-made emissions of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases.

“This warming has been accompanied by sea level rise around our coasts, more intense rainfall and more deadly heatwaves, all of which are harming a growing number of lives and livelihoods in the UK.

WEATHER Warm
(PA Graphics)

“All of these impacts will go on increasing until the world reaches net zero emissions.

“Only cranks still claim climate change is not happening or is not driven by man-made emissions of greenhouse gases.

“Unfortunately these cranks include some fringe politicians and media commentators. They are a national embarrassment and are undermining the public interest.”