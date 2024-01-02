No current plans to send more warships to patrol Red Sea, No 10 says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
No current plans to send more warships to patrol Red Sea, No 10 says

By Press Association
HMS Diamond is currently part of an international patrol in the Red Sea (Andrew Matthews/PA)
The UK does not plan to send more warships or other military assets to deal with trouble in the Red Sea caused by Iran-backed Houthi rebels, No 10 said.

Downing Street said the attacks on container ships by militants based in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen were “destabilising” and “unacceptable”.

Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron spoke to his US counterpart, Antony Blinken, on Tuesday about the situation in the Red Sea – with the pair pledging to “hold the Houthis accountable for these unlawful seizures and attacks”.

But No 10 said while a number of plans were being formulated to respond to the crisis, sending further military assets into the region was not under consideration.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “In terms of other military assets, there are not currently any plans to send additional assets over and above what we already have in the region.”

It follows speculation that Britain is considering air strikes to ward off the Houthi rebels, which say they are targeting Israel-linked or Israel-destined ships.

The militants say their attacks aim to end Israel’s air and ground offensive targeting the Gaza Strip following the attack by Hamas on October 7.

A Royal Navy destroyer last month joined international efforts to deter attacks on cargo ships in the Red Sea.

HMS Diamond joined American and French warships in a US-led international task force dubbed Operation Prosperity Guardian.

Action has heated up in the region, with the US military confirming that its helicopters got into a gunfight on Saturday with four armed Houthi boats after they fired on the Singapore-flagged Maersk Hangzhou container vessel.

Several of the rebels were said to have been killed in the clash.

Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron and US secretary of state Antony Blinken spoke about the Red Sea crisis (Alex Brandon/AP)

Following the incident, Defence Secretary Grant Shapps said the UK Government will not hesitate to take “direct action” to prevent further attacks.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s administration is weighing up the possibility of an armed response, according to several reports.

Asked on Tuesday whether Britain was considering more armed support to protect the vital global shipping route, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “Planning is under way for a range of scenarios.

“No decisions have been made.

“We will continue to pursue all potential routes, including diplomatic routes.”

Mr Sunak’s spokesman said ministers are “committed to holding malign actors accountable for unlawful seizures and attacks”.

He added: “These attacks are unacceptable, they are destabilising.

“The UK is part of Operation Prosperity Guardian, which is the taskforce working in the region, and we have other assets available.”

London and Washington are said to be preparing a joint statement to issue a final warning to the Yemeni group.

Lord Cameron and Mr Blinken on Tuesday “discussed the international community’s shared condemnation of the illegal and unjustified attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea by Houthi militants”, the Foreign Office said.

“They made clear that the UK and US will work with our partners to hold the Houthis accountable for these unlawful seizures and attacks,” a department spokesman said.

The pair also touched upon the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, with Lord Cameron raising the “urgent need for significantly more aid” to reach Palestinian civilians in Gaza, which he said is facing “worsening food insecurity”.