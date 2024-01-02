UK continues to ‘stand steadfastly’ by Ukraine’s side in 2024, PM tells Zelensky

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK continues to ‘stand steadfastly’ by Ukraine’s side in 2024, PM tells Zelensky

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (PA)

The UK will continue to “stand steadfastly by” Ukraine throughout 2024, the Prime Minister has told Volodymyr Zelensky.

Rishi Sunak also discussed providing “further deliveries of lethal aid” to Kyiv with Ukrainian president Mr Zelensky as the two leaders spoke in a phone call on Tuesday.

In a readout of the call between the leaders, a Downing Street spokeswoman said: “Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky today.

“He offered his condolences to all those Ukrainians killed and injured in barbaric Russian airstrikes over the Christmas period.”

Kremlin forces killed at least five people and injured 127 in the bombardment of Kyiv and Kharkiv, Ukraine’s two largest cities, the Ukrainian government said on Tuesday.

The Downing Street spokeswoman continued: “The Prime Minister said the UK would continue to stand steadfastly by Ukraine as they fight aggression and occupation, throughout 2024 and into the future.

“The leaders discussed recent developments in the conflict, including progress in the Black Sea and the success of the Ukrainian air defence, bolstered by UK-supplied ground-to-air missiles.

“The Prime Minister set out ongoing UK work to provide military and diplomatic support to Ukraine, including through further deliveries of lethal aid, support for President Zelensky’s peace plan and a long-term security framework.”

Russian invasion of Ukraine
Dmytro Kuleba with Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron in Kyiv (Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

The UK has committed £4.6 billion of military spending towards Ukraine’s defence against the Russian invasion since 2022, with £2.3 billion provided in 2022, and matched in 2023.

Ministers have come under pressure in recent months to reveal when they will provide further military funding for 2024.

Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron told peers in December that the UK is “absolutely committed to continuing to support Ukraine at the level or even ahead of what we have done”.

Lord Cameron spoke to his US counterpart, Antony Blinken, on Tuesday, discussing continuing support for Ukraine among other global crises in Gaza and the Red Sea.

A spokesperson for the Foreign Office said: “The Foreign Secretary and secretary of state discussed Russia’s deplorable air strikes against Odesa, Lviv, Dnipro, Kharkiv and Kyiv over the new year period, and their steadfast commitment to supporting Ukraine this year.”