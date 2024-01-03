Ministers criticised over number of babies born with substance dependencies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ministers criticised over number of babies born with substance dependencies

By Press Association
Almost 1,400 babies were born with neonatal abstinence syndrome since 2017 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Ministers have been told to “shoulder blame” after figures revealed almost 1,400 babies have been born dependent on substances since 2017.

Freedom of information data obtained by the Scottish Liberal Democrats showed the number of newborns diagnosed with neonatal abstinence syndrome (NAS) increased to 195 in 2023/24, from 186 in 2022/23.

Figures have fluctuated since 2017/18 when they reached a high of 243, with 1,363 babies diagnosed in total since then.

The syndrome occurs when babies have been exposed to drugs such as opioids while in the womb, with withdrawal symptoms possible after birth.

Symptoms include uncontrollable trembling, hyperactivity, blotchy skin and high-pitched crying.

In the seven-year period, NHS Lothian recorded the most cases with 692, followed by Grampian’s 209 and Greater Glasgow and Clyde with 201.

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said the Scottish Government must commit to improving drug and alcohol services amid the figures.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said: “Drug deaths make the headlines but, in a host of other ways, drug misuse can make lives a misery.

“There is perhaps no more awful start for a newborn baby than to be born dependent on drugs.

“The Scottish Government need to shoulder some of the blame. The cuts they delivered meant drug and alcohol services closed their doors and valuable expertise was lost.

Elena Whitham
Elena Whitham underlined the funding being provided to support families (Jane Barlow/PA)

“I don’t want to see future generations still struggling with drug misuse. That’s why Scottish Liberal Democrats are committed to investing in local services which are best-placed to intervene to stop lives being lost and new lives starting dependent on substances.”

Drug policy minister Elena Whitham said: “No newborn baby should be born dependent on substances and mothers should be able to get the help they need, free from judgment and stigma.

“We are increasing investment in local services and providing support to women and families as part of our national mission, backed by £250 million, to tackle the drug deaths emergency.

“Funding for drug policy has increased by 67% in real terms from 2014/15 to 2023/24, according to Audit Scotland figures published last year.

“This includes direct funding of £3 million per year to support families as well as £3.5 million additional funding for services to provide support through the whole families framework launched in December 2021.

“We are also committed to preventing the harm caused by alcohol consumption during pregnancy, of which there is no safe level, and to supporting those impacted by fetal alcohol spectrum disorder (FASD).”