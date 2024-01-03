Assaults at school lead to big rise in teacher compensation claims, union says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Assaults at school lead to big rise in teacher compensation claims, union says

By Press Association
The EIS has revealed more than £500,000 was paid out to teachers in workplace injury compensation last year (PA)
Violence in schools has caused compensation claims from teachers to soar by more than £220,000 in a year, Scotland’s largest teaching union has said.

Figures from the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) showed a total of £541,499 was paid out to the union’s members in personal injury claims in 2023.

The figure is a stark jump from the £295,597 secured for workplace injuries in 2022.

In a single settlement, a teacher was paid out £180,000 after a school assault left them with a serious injury.

Industrial strike
EIS general secretary Andrea Bradley (Andrew Milligan/PA)

There were five assault claims in total, with a teacher who was assaulted on three separate occasions awarded £28,469.

A teacher punched in the face by a pupil, resulting in a hairline fracture to the jaw, was paid £6,020, while another teacher who was headbutted causing damage to the teeth, received £4,500.

Another teacher was paid £1,500 after they were assaulted trying to break up a fight between pupils. The union said the staff member sustained a laceration to the temple which needed stitches.

The other seven claims were a result of accident and health claims, including £135,000 for a member who broke their ankle in two places and £100,000 for a slip on a wet floor.

EIS general secretary Andrea Bradley has urged local authorities and the Scottish Government to take “urgent action” to ensure teachers can work without fear of assault or injury.

She said the rise in violent incidents was “worrying”.

“Pursuing compensation for teachers injured or assaulted in our schools is never a pleasant task, but it is an area of work where the EIS will always give its all on behalf of our members,” she said.

“No one deserves to suffer injury or assault in their workplace, which is why local authorities – as the employers of teachers – have a legal duty of care to ensure a safe working environment for all school staff.

“Worryingly, as the rise in violent incidents in recent years can attest, our schools are currently not as safe as they should be for staff and pupils.”

Ms Bradley said personal injury settlements would typically have involved “slips, trips and falls” in previous years.

“This year, however, more than 40% of the settlements that we are highlighting were because teachers had been assaulted in their place of work,” she added.

“Local authorities and the Scottish Government must take urgent action to make our schools properly safe, and to ensure that all staff and pupils can work without fear of assault or injury.”

The EIS is calling for additional resources, including additional staffing, to support pupils who are likely to exhibit distressed or violent behaviour.

Ms Bradley added: “Local authorities and the Scottish Government must work together to deliver safer schools, so that school staff can work without fear of physical harm for any reason and so that all young people can learn in a safe, secure and nurturing environment.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Scotland’s schools should be safe learning environments for all – violence and abusive behaviour towards pupils or staff is completely unacceptable.

“The Education Secretary has been clear that more needs to be done to address incidents of behaviour, which is why the Scottish Government is bringing forward a National Action Plan – this will set out a range of actions needed at both local and national level.

“We are committed to working with trade union partners on the development of this plan.

“On safety more widely, local authorities have a statutory responsibility to protect pupils and teachers. Where a local authority does not comply with health and safety legislation, it is for the Health and Safety Executive to determine what enforcement action is appropriate and proportional to the health and safety risk.”