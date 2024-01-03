‘Growing’ Scottish Greens plan to stand more candidates at general election

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Growing’ Scottish Greens plan to stand more candidates at general election

By Press Association
The Greens ran 22 candidates in 2019 (Jane Barlow/PA)
The Scottish Greens are aiming to run in more seats at the next general election than in 2019, its leaders have said.

The last general election saw the pro-independence party put up candidates in 22 constituencies.

While the first-past-the-post system means the Greens are highly unlikely to win a seat, the presence of a party candidate on the ballot paper could affect the arithmetic in tightly-contested constituencies.

Some in the SNP fear Scottish Green candidates could split the pro-independence vote and allow pro-union opponents to win.

Lorna Slater
Lorna Slater said the Greens are a ‘growing party’ (PA)

An SNP councillor recently voiced such a fear about the Moray seat.

Scottish Green co-leaders Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater spoke to the PA news agency shortly before the Christmas recess at Holyrood.

Asked if the party is trying to beat its previous record for general election candidates, Ms Slater said: “We’re a growing party.

“We’re very successful in every election we go into. We will aim to stand more candidates than before and in more seats than before.”

She said the exact number of candidates will be decided at branch level rather than by the party’s head office.

On where the party’s focus will be, Ms Slater said: “Rather than trying to pick a particular seat or something like that, we need to make sure that we have as much as possible and in as many places as possible, a Green in the room who’s going to make sure that Green values – the climate, social justice – are brought to the fore.

“What we’ve found in other elections is that unless there’s a Green at the table, nobody mentions climate change, very few people mention equalities matters.”

Scottish Green Party conference
Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater are Scottish Government ministers (Jane Barlow/PA)

Mr Harvie said polling currently shows many people are “heartily ready” for a change in the UK Government but are unsure on Sir Keir Starmer’s offer.

If Labour wins, he said, there is a chance for a “more functional” relationship between Holyrood and Westminster.

He said: “We’d like to maximise that chance. We’d like, for example, to see a UK government that supports our ambitions on renewable energy.”

Ms Slater said election competition between the SNP and the Greens will not fundamentally affect the Bute House Agreement, where the two parties work together in the Scottish Government.

She said the parties can have “grown up” disagreements, adding: “We are different political parties with different priorities and the general election is our chance to set that out to the people of Scotland, and next year we will do that.

“Yes, we’re going to stand against each other. Yes, we disagree on these items.

“But none of that changes the fact that we care very much about child poverty. We care about creating green jobs, making the energy transition, we care about investing in the future of Scotland.”