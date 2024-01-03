A&E waiting time performance fell in November, figures show

Performance against the four-hour A&E waiting times target fell to 67% in November, the lowest monthly figure since December 2022.

The latest data for November shows a decline in performance against the target, which is for 95% of patients in A&E to be either admitted, transferred or discharged within four hours.

In October 2023, the figure stood at 68%.

The lowest point since reporting began for the monthly A&E figures was in December 2022, when performance fell to 62%.

Michael Matheson said A&Es across the UK are under pressure (Jane Barlow/PA)

In November’s data from Public Health Scotland, there were 14,237 patients (12%) who spent longer than eight hours in A&E, while 6,133 (5%) spent longer than 12 hours there.

Meanwhile, separate figures for the week ending December 24 showed performance against the four-hour target was at 65%.

Health Secretary Michael Matheson said he is working with health boards to improve performance.

He said: “Our A&E departments have faced heightened pressures over the festive period but this is not unique to Scotland, with similar challenges being felt by emergency departments throughout the UK.

“However, I am clear that performance remains below the levels we all wish to see and we continue to work closely with boards to support delivery of sustained improvements.

“As we enter the peak winter period, we are ensuring boards have the support they need to deal with increased pressure on services.

“Our winter plan is helping boards maximise capacity to meet demand and our £50 million investment will help support Scottish Ambulance Service recruitment.”

He said the Government is expanding “hospital at home” care and Scotland’s “core A&Es” continue to be the best performing in the UK.

Scottish Conservative shadow health spokesman Dr Sandesh Gulhane said: “Scotland’s spiralling A&E waiting times are utterly unacceptable.

“It’s appalling that a third of A&E patients had to wait more than four hours to be seen in November – with over one in 10 forced to wait more than twice that.

“Dedicated NHS staff are doing everything they can, but the reality is that some patients are dying as a result of these intolerable delays.

“The public may have become used to terrifying NHS figures under the SNP’s chronic mismanagement, but that doesn’t make them any less shameful.”