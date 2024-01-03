A&E waiting time performance fell in November, figures show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
A&E waiting time performance fell in November, figures show

By Press Association
Waiting times in Scottish A&E departments got worse in November, the latest figures show (PA)
Performance against the four-hour A&E waiting times target fell to 67% in November, the lowest monthly figure since December 2022.

The latest data for November shows a decline in performance against the target, which is for 95% of patients in A&E to be either admitted, transferred or discharged within four hours.

In October 2023, the figure stood at 68%.

The lowest point since reporting began for the monthly A&E figures was in December 2022, when performance fell to 62%.

National winter health campaign
Michael Matheson said A&Es across the UK are under pressure (Jane Barlow/PA)

In November’s data from Public Health Scotland, there were 14,237 patients (12%) who spent longer than eight hours in A&E, while 6,133 (5%) spent longer than 12 hours there.

Meanwhile, separate figures for the week ending December 24 showed performance against the four-hour target was at 65%.

Health Secretary Michael Matheson said he is working with health boards to improve performance.

He said: “Our A&E departments have faced heightened pressures over the festive period but this is not unique to Scotland, with similar challenges being felt by emergency departments throughout the UK.

“However, I am clear that performance remains below the levels we all wish to see and we continue to work closely with boards to support delivery of sustained improvements.

“As we enter the peak winter period, we are ensuring boards have the support they need to deal with increased pressure on services.

“Our winter plan is helping boards maximise capacity to meet demand and our £50 million investment will help support Scottish Ambulance Service recruitment.”

He said the Government is expanding “hospital at home” care and Scotland’s “core A&Es” continue to be the best performing in the UK.

Scottish Conservative shadow health spokesman Dr Sandesh Gulhane said: “Scotland’s spiralling A&E waiting times are utterly unacceptable.

“It’s appalling that a third of A&E patients had to wait more than four hours to be seen in November – with over one in 10 forced to wait more than twice that.

“Dedicated NHS staff are doing everything they can, but the reality is that some patients are dying as a result of these intolerable delays.

“The public may have become used to terrifying NHS figures under the SNP’s chronic mismanagement, but that doesn’t make them any less shameful.”