Almost one-in-four Scottish businesses report difficulty in recruiting – survey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Almost one-in-four Scottish businesses report difficulty in recruiting – survey

By Press Association
Companies in Scotland were surveyed on recruitment (Chris Ison/PA)
Companies in Scotland were surveyed on recruitment (Chris Ison/PA)

Almost a quarter of Scottish businesses reported facing recruitment difficulties in November, a survey suggests.

In an Office for National Statistics (ONS) survey, 24.5% of companies north of the border said they experienced difficulties recruiting employees.

The figure was the highest for any part of the UK in the business insights survey, which received responses from 9,555 companies – more than 1,000 of which were in Scotland.

The UK average for the month of November was 20.7%.

Among Scottish responses, 43.1% said they did not experience recruitment difficulties and 17.9% said they were not sure.

The pro-union campaign group, Scotland in Union, said the SNP had created an “anti-business environment”.

Chief executive Pamela Nash said: “It’s bad news for Scotland that almost a quarter of businesses reported challenges in recruitment.

“That suggests that the opportunities on offer aren’t matching up to the skills available in our workforce, letting down both jobseekers and businesses.

“The SNP has been in charge for more than 16 years, over which time it has had control over education, skills, training and the economy.

“It has created an anti-businesses environment, driven down standards in education and completely neglected our vital colleges sector.”

She added: “The nationalists cannot simply shrug their shoulders and blame either Brexit or the UK Government – on this front the SNP has underperformed every single other part of the UK.”

Wellbeing Economy Secretary Neil Gray said: “While Scotland’s unemployment rate is lower than UK wide, recruitment challenges remain for industries such as hospitality and agriculture.

“The UK Government’s proposed changes to immigration policy will further prevent access to the international labour market that Scotland needs for our economy to prosper.

“With full powers over migration, Scotland could boost its workforce and tackle recruitment challenges, many of which have been caused by the end of free movement and the Brexit imposed on Scotland by the UK Government.

“Through our limited devolved powers and targeted approaches such as No One Left Behind, Scotland supports those furthest from the labour market – including disabled people, lone parents and those with long-term health conditions – to find and sustain meaningful employment.

“We are also developing a lifetime skills offer for adults and our apprenticeship programme is enabling employers to invest in their work force and provide greater opportunities to those at the start of their careers.”