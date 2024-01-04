Britain’s service sector ends year with stronger-than-expected growth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Britain’s service sector ends year with stronger-than-expected growth

By Press Association
Britain’s service sector grew at the fastest rate in December for six months (Jacob King/PA)
Britain’s service sector grew at the fastest rate in December for six months, beating expectations as firms ended the year in higher spirits.

The S&P Global/CIPS UK services PMI survey showed a reading of 53.4 in December, up from 50.9 in November.

The score came in higher than the score of 52.7 that economists had been expecting, according to a consensus figure compiled by Pantheon Macroeconomics.

Any score above 50 indicates that the sector is growing.

Businesses in the UK’s sprawling service industry, which spans restaurants and pubs to healthcare and financial firms, were buoyed by stronger levels of demand during the typically busier festive season.

Some firms said consumer spending on leisure and hospitality services was better than expected at the end of 2023.

Other respondents of the influential PMI survey said they had seen a tentative improvement in demand from clients, especially among firms in technology and financial services.

Tim Moore, the economics director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said the sector ended the year “on a high” with growth accelerating at the fastest rate since June.

“The recovery in client demand was attributed to hopes of lower borrowing costs and an improving global economic backdrop in 2024,” he said.

“However, many firms continued to cite challenging underlying business conditions due to the stagnating UK economy and strong pressure on margins from rising labour costs.”

Alcohol Drinking – Stock
Some firms said spending on leisure and hospitality services was better than expected in December (Yui Mok/PA)

Staff hiring remained weak in December amid significant concerns about the cost of higher wages, with workers receiving higher pay to help ease cost-of-living pressures.

The survey suggested that more firms had initiated hiring freezes, stopped replacing voluntary leavers and pushed through some redundancies toward the end of the year.

Nonetheless, businesses reported feeling more upbeat about the future in December.

The overall level of optimism was the highest since May, with companies expecting activity to increase over the next 12 months and feeling hopeful that economic conditions could improve.