Sir Keir Starmer says it is ‘nonsense’ to suggest he would duck Sunak TV debates

By Press Association
Undated file photos of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (left) and Labour leader SIr Keir Starmer (PA)
Sir Keir Starmer has said it is “nonsense” to suggest he wanted to duck TV debates with Rishi Sunak.

The Labour leader insisted he was happy to exchange views with the Prime Minister at any time, following reports that Labour aides would prefer he avoid televised clashes with his political rival ahead of a general election.

“I’ve been saying bring it on for a very, very long time. I’m happy to debate any time,” Sir Keir said.

It follows reporting by the Sunday Times, which claimed that the Prime Minister’s allies are determined to pitch him against Sir Keir in a series of televised debates in the likely event of a general election this year.

The newspaper reported that conversations between the Mr Sunak’s team and broadcasters have already begun.

Keir Starmer visit to Bristol
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer gives a speech (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

But it suggested that Labour aides are less enthusiastic about the prospect, and would prefer Opposition leader Sir Keir to duck them.

Both the Prime Minister and Sir Keir took part in their first political engagements of 2024 on Thursday.

Mr Sunak visited the East Midlands, while the Labour leader made a new year’s speech at a research centre near Bristol framing his election slate.

They will both continue taking their message to the public in coming months, with the Prime Minister taking part in a series of town hall-style events.

Sir Keir will meanwhile begin a regional tour that will include former “red wall” Labour heartlands in the north of England.