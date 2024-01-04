Two charged with arson over fire at London MP Mike Freer’s constituency office

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Two charged with arson over fire at London MP Mike Freer’s constituency office

By Press Association
Two people have been charged with arson with intent over a fire at MP Mike Freer’s constituency office (UK Parliament/PA).
Two people have been charged with arson over a fire in a shed at Conservative MP Mike Freer’s north London constituency office, the Metropolitan Police said.

Paul Harwood, 42, and Zara Kasory, 32, both of no fixed address, were arrested on Wednesday. They were each charged with one count of arson with intent and were due to appear at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Thursday morning.

Police were called to the office in Ballards Lane, north Finchley, shortly after 7pm on Christmas Eve.

Mr Freer had previously suggested the incident may have been related to his “views on the Middle East” but the force said it was not being treated as a hate crime.

Following the incident, he told Sky News: “When something flares in the Middle East, the level of attacks in my local area do go up, so sadly it could be to do with my views on the Middle East.”

The pair have also been charged with one count of arson with intent over a fire at a restaurant in Long Lane, Finchley, at 11pm on the same night.

There were no reported injuries at either incident.

Mr Freer previously told the PA news agency that the rear of the building was damaged by the fire.

He said the response from police and the fire brigade was “excellent” and that they were “on site in minutes”.

Mr Freer has represented the constituency since 2010 and is parliamentary under-secretary at the Ministry of Justice.

Last year, Mr Freer told the Old Bailey he and his staff decided to wear stab vests and carry panic alarms after learning that Ali Harbi Ali, who went on to kill Southend West MP Sir David Amess, had first scoped out his Finchley office.