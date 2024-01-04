Allegations of antisemitism and transphobia against Rosie Duffield MP dropped

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Allegations of antisemitism and transphobia against Rosie Duffield MP dropped

By Press Association
Labour MP Rosie Duffield said she had been ‘exonerated’ of allegations of transphobia and antisemitism (Kirsty O’Connor/PA Images)
Labour MP Rosie Duffield said she has been “completely exonerated” of allegations of antisemitism and transphobia.

The MP for Canterbury said the party’s National Executive Committee had dismissed the claims against her, adding “there was no case to answer, and nothing I had done had breached any Labour party rule”.

In November last year, the Sunday Times reported that Labour had launched an investigation after Ms Duffield liked a tweet by comedy writer Graham Linehan.

MS Duffield said she “strenuously denied” the allegations made against her.

Following the NEC’s decision, Ms Duffield said she expects to be announced as the Labour candidate for Canterbury in the general election “shortly”.

In a statement posted to X, formerly Twitter, the MP wrote: “The Labour Party placed me under investigation last year under allegation – which I strenuously denied – of antisemitism and transphobia.”

It continued: “Immediately before Christmas, I was informed that the existing allegations, which had been confirmed by the party to The Sunday Times, had been dismissed by the NEC: there was no case to answer, and nothing I had done had breached any Labour party rule.

“I was completely exonerated. That being the case I anticipate that I will be formerly confirmed as the Labour candidate for Canterbury shortly.”

She added: “Thank you again to everyone who has expressed support and solidarity in what has been a very difficult time. It has meant the world to me.”