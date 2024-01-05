Children’s Parliament backs MSP’s bid for new law on pollution

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Children’s Parliament backs MSP’s bid for new law on pollution

By Press Association
Monica Lennon says the law will punish those responsible for events like oil spills and severe deforestation (Alamy/PA)
Monica Lennon says the law will punish those responsible for events like oil spills and severe deforestation (Alamy/PA)

An MSP’s bid to bring in a law to punish polluters has received the backing of the Children’s Parliament.

Monica Lennon’s consultation on a new type of ecological crime has also won support from primary school children who say “our environment is being ruined”.

The Labour backbencher is proposing a Member’s Bill which would create a law on ecocide – crimes which cause widespread environmental damage.

She says guilty executives could receive prison sentences of up to 20 years in order to deter the worst types of pollution.

Ms Lennon toured schools around central Scotland ahead of launching her plans, speaking to children about their hopes and fears around the environment.

Monica Lennon met pupils at Balmalloch Primary in North Lanarkshire as part of her consultation (Monica Lennon/PA)

Pupils at Balmalloch Primary in North Lanarkshire decided on a joint statement, saying: “Our environment is being ruined.

“It’s not fair on children because we will have to live with the damage when we are older.

“We learned about ecocide at school and agreed that Scotland needs to make it a crime because we are running out of time to save nature.”

The Children’s Parliament was set up in 1996 to encourage participation in decision-making among those aged under 14.

Sophia Georgescu, a project worker at the Children’s Parliament, said: “Children are reporting huge levels of physical and mental well-being impacts from environmental degradation.

“Children have the interest and ability to shape important legislation, so we support the Bill consultation from a child rights perspective.

“We hope this will galvanise environmental action across Scotland to draw on the brilliant contributions of children and the hard work of children’s organisations during the process of UNCRC (UN Convention on the Rights of the Child) incorporation in Scotland.

“This is an exciting opportunity to shape a brighter future for Scotland’s children, communities and nature, and to advance urgent action towards children’s rights to have safe and healthy environments now and in the future.”

Ecocide is defined as “unlawful or wanton acts” which cause widespread environmental damage.

Around the world, 13 countries legally recognise some form of ecocide and there is a growing movement for it to be codified in international law.

Ms Lennon launched her consultation in November, saying the law will punish those responsible for events like oil spills or severe deforestation.

Ms Lennon said: “We need ecocide law to safeguard our planet for the youth of today and future generations, so I am delighted to have the Children’s Parliament support.

“By protecting nature, we can give children the best possible chance of growing up in a healthy environment.

“The voices and views of children continue to inspire the global movement to make ecocide an international crime.”