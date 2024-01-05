Children’s Parliament backs MSP’s bid for new law on pollution

An MSP’s bid to bring in a law to punish polluters has received the backing of the Children’s Parliament.

Monica Lennon’s consultation on a new type of ecological crime has also won support from primary school children who say “our environment is being ruined”.

The Labour backbencher is proposing a Member’s Bill which would create a law on ecocide – crimes which cause widespread environmental damage.

She says guilty executives could receive prison sentences of up to 20 years in order to deter the worst types of pollution.

Ms Lennon toured schools around central Scotland ahead of launching her plans, speaking to children about their hopes and fears around the environment.

Monica Lennon met pupils at Balmalloch Primary in North Lanarkshire as part of her consultation (Monica Lennon/PA)

Pupils at Balmalloch Primary in North Lanarkshire decided on a joint statement, saying: “Our environment is being ruined.

“It’s not fair on children because we will have to live with the damage when we are older.

“We learned about ecocide at school and agreed that Scotland needs to make it a crime because we are running out of time to save nature.”

The Children’s Parliament was set up in 1996 to encourage participation in decision-making among those aged under 14.

Sophia Georgescu, a project worker at the Children’s Parliament, said: “Children are reporting huge levels of physical and mental well-being impacts from environmental degradation.

“Children have the interest and ability to shape important legislation, so we support the Bill consultation from a child rights perspective.

“We hope this will galvanise environmental action across Scotland to draw on the brilliant contributions of children and the hard work of children’s organisations during the process of UNCRC (UN Convention on the Rights of the Child) incorporation in Scotland.

“This is an exciting opportunity to shape a brighter future for Scotland’s children, communities and nature, and to advance urgent action towards children’s rights to have safe and healthy environments now and in the future.”

Ecocide is defined as “unlawful or wanton acts” which cause widespread environmental damage.

Around the world, 13 countries legally recognise some form of ecocide and there is a growing movement for it to be codified in international law.

Ms Lennon launched her consultation in November, saying the law will punish those responsible for events like oil spills or severe deforestation.

Ms Lennon said: “We need ecocide law to safeguard our planet for the youth of today and future generations, so I am delighted to have the Children’s Parliament support.

“By protecting nature, we can give children the best possible chance of growing up in a healthy environment.

“The voices and views of children continue to inspire the global movement to make ecocide an international crime.”