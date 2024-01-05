Greens call for rollout of first aid course in schools

The Scottish Greens have called for a school first aid pilot to be extended.

The scheme – launched in 2021 – saw St Andrew’s First Aid teach courses to pupils aged 14 and over across five council areas.

Scottish Green health spokeswoman Gillian Mackay has urged the Scottish Government to expand the scheme and follow in the footsteps of countries in Scandinavia, where pupils are taught medical skills at school as a matter of course.

She said: “First aid lessons are something that by the time we are adults many of us simply won’t have done or will ever find the time to learn, despite the fact it could literally help to save someone’s life.

“It makes sense for us to look at ensuring they can be taught and embedded in young people at the earliest opportunity so they carry that knowledge and practical capability with them for the rest of their lives.

Gillian Mackay said there is ‘no downside’ to extending the scheme (Jane Barlow/PA)

“Research shows bystander intervention in the event of a cardiac arrest went up from 20% to 70% in the first decade in Denmark for example, greatly improving the chances of survival. In Scotland around 50 people a day die from heart attacks or related issues.

“Accidents too can happen anywhere at any time, up a mountain, on our roads, in our waters, in the workplace and even in our schools, so there is no downside to extending a common sense opt-in scheme like this.”

While the Scottish Government is currently struggling financially, Ms Mackay said the potential “cost savings” stemming from the training should be investigated, adding: “It seems odds on that the modest costs would be far outweighed by the eventual benefits.”

Ms Mackay has written to St Andrew’s, as well as the education and health ministers, seeking their comments on the effectiveness of the pilot and how it can be expanded.

The Scottish Government has been contacted for comment.