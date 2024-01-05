Badenoch to push for upgraded trade deal with Turkey during Istanbul visit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Badenoch to push for upgraded trade deal with Turkey during Istanbul visit

By Press Association
Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch is visiting Istanbul (Aaron Chown/PA)
The Government is pushing for an upgraded trade deal with Turkey, as Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch visits Istanbul.

The two countries have a deal which covers goods but not services, digital or data.

Investment in manufacturing, tech and transport is also expected to be discussed during the visit, with Ms Badenoch saying that “Turkey presents huge opportunities for UK businesses”.

While in Istanbul, the Conservative MP will meet her Turkish counterpart, minister for trade Omer Bolat.

Kemi Badenoch
They are expected to discuss how to boost UK-Turkish trade ahead of the launch of talks later in the year on an upgraded deal covering services and digital.

In the coming year the Government has said it wants to progress services-focused deals with countries such as Turkey, Switzerland and South Korea, and the Gulf region.

Ms Badenoch said: “I’m delighted to be in Turkey ahead of talks to upgrade our existing trade deal to make it fit for the 21st century.

“The UK is the second biggest exporter of services in the world – UK lawyers, accountants and architects are in high demand across the globe.

“With its major economy and strategic position, Turkey presents huge opportunities for UK businesses. And I’m excited to start discussions on ensuring our new trading relationship with Turkey unlocks those opportunities.”

While in Istanbul, Ms Badenoch will visit Turkish Airlines, which recently contracted UK aerospace company Airbus to supply them with 220 planes.

For much of the fleet, the wings will be designed in Bristol and built in North Wales, with Rolls Royce supplying engines made in Derby,

The Secretary of State will also meet UK and Turkish investors, including Ford and Mott MacDonald, to discuss how the UK and Turkey can boost investment in sectors such as manufacturing, tech and transport.

TheCityUK managing director Nicola Watkinson said: “Turkey holds tremendous growth potential through the rising Middle East to Asia growth corridor. The UK is well-positioned to forge innovative and forward-looking trade agreements and be part of these exciting opportunities.

“This visit not only demonstrates the UK’s commitment to fostering stronger economic relationships but also sets the stage for an ambitious Free Trade Agreement that promises benefits for our industry.”

The head of strategy at Mott MacDonald Group, Simon Harrison, said: “Turkey continues to play a key geostrategic role in the world and shares the UK’s position of being a large economy adjacent to the European Union, and hence a partner with whom trade ties matter.

“The UK-Turkey relationship is warm and longstanding, with many complementarities – for example UK professional services and Turkish construction are both world renowned, and these trade discussions provide an opportunity to build from a position of strength for both nations.”