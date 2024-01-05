UK condemns reports Russia has used North Korean missiles in Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK condemns reports Russia has used North Korean missiles in Ukraine

By Press Association
A view of signage for the Foreign & Commonwealth Office (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
The UK has condemned reports that Russia used North Korean missiles in Ukraine, and urged Pyongyang to cease the supply.

The White House claimed Russian president Vladimir Putin’s forces are using ballistic weapons supplied by North Korea, citing newly declassified intelligence.

The UK Foreign Office condemned reports of the links between the Kremlin and Kim Jong Un’s regime, and describing it as a sign of Russia’s “desperation” and a violation of UN Security Council Resolutions.

Moscow has previously denied collaboration with North Korea when accused by the US of sourcing weapons from the east Asian nation.

But the US has now shared intelligence details of Russia’s procurement of the missiles, which it claims have been launched on two occasions in recent weeks.

Russian travel
Moscow is said to be using North Korean missiles (Owen Humphreys/PA)

A Foreign Office spokesperson said: “The UK strongly condemns Russia’s decision to use ballistic missiles sourced from North Korea in recent attacks against Ukraine.

“We urge North Korea to cease its arms supply to Russia.

“Russia is turning to North Korea for its weapons in pursuit of its cynical and ill-conceived military aims in Ukraine.

“This is symptomatic of its isolation on the world stage and a sign of its desperation.

“Furthermore, this activity is in violation of multiple UN Security Council Resolutions, which Russia supported as a permanent member.”

They added: “Any support for North Korea’s own illegal weapons programmes risks significantly undermining the UN’s long standing commitment to security, and further destabilising the region.

“North Korea is subject to a robust sanctions regime, and we will continue to work with our partners to ensure that North Korea pays a high price for supporting Russia’s illegal war in Ukraine.”

The condemnation from the UK follows a briefing from the US’s national security council spokesman, John Kirby.

He told reporters that the White House would be raising the matter with the UN Security Council.