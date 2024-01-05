Asda promises to price match Aldi and Lidl on nearly 300 grocery items

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Asda promises to price match Aldi and Lidl on nearly 300 grocery items

By Press Association
Asda said that it would check the prices against Aldi and Lidl twice a week. (Justin Tallis/PA)
Asda has announced it will match the prices of 287 items to those sold at rivals Aldi and Lidl.

The supermarket chain said matching means five items have gone up in price, 58 are unchanged, and 224 have decreased by an average of 17%.

The list includes breakfast cereals, fresh meat and fruit. For example, an 80-pack of Asda Golden tea bags, which used to cost £2, will now be £1.39.

Asda said it will check the prices of comparable products sold in Aldi and Lidl twice a week, and match its price to the cheapest of the two.

The price match will be done on a proportional basis if there are no equally sized packets in the rival stores.

The plan excludes multi-buy offers and prices which are only available for members, the supermarket said.

“Asda has over 50 years heritage as the customer champion, and we understand we have an important role to play in local communities to help families get the most from their budgets,” said chief customer officer David Hills.

“We have launched Aldi and Lidl Price Match to help them save both time and money.”

It comes as grocery prices fall after years of rises.

As prices across the whole economy increased, food was one of the highest risers, so while companies are reducing prices, this is often only from a higher baseline over the last two years.

The traditional supermarkets have in recent years felt the heat from German discounters Aldi and Lidl which tend to offer products at lower prices.

The rise of the two chains has taken significant numbers of customers away from the largest supermarkets.

Asda still has the third largest share of the grocery market, at 13.6%, according to the most recent 12-week data from Kantar. Aldi had 9.3% and Lidl had 7.7%.

Ten years ago Asda had a 16.9% share of the market while Aldi had 4% and Lidl had 3.1%, the data shows.