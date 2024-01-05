Sunak and Starmer congratulate Nick Ferrari on 20 years as LBC breakfast host

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sunak and Starmer congratulate Nick Ferrari on 20 years as LBC breakfast host

By Press Association
Nick Ferrari (Ian West/PA)
Nick Ferrari (Ian West/PA)

Nick Ferrari has been congratulated on his two decades as host of his LBC breakfast show by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.

The broadcaster, 64, also received messages from former prime ministers Gordon Brown, Theresa May, Liz Truss and Boris Johnson as he presented the latest instalment of his 7am to 10am weekday radio programme on Friday.

Ferrari, a journalist who had worked at tabloid newspapers The Sun and Sunday Mirror, began on LBC in 2001 before launching his show as a mix of call-ins from the public and interviews with public figures in 2004.

Mr Sunak told Ferrari that he has “always loved coming on your show” while Sir Keir – who was taking part in a phone-in on Friday – said he could not “imagine what it’s like to get up at 5.30am every weekday for 20 years”.

Before the end of the show a message also came in from Mr Brown, who said Ferrari had done a “great job” of speaking to “the country”.

He added: “In these 20 years, we’ve had seven prime ministers, eight chancellors, 12 justice secretaries, 14 education ministers, but there’s only one Nick Ferrari.

“And for all of these 20 years, he has been speaking to the country, speaking truth to power and holding politicians to account and he’s remained positive despite the fact that his own football team, Leicester City, which won the Premiership was relegated last year.

“Nick, congratulations (for) what you’ve achieved for the last 20 years and my best wishes for the next 20 years.”

Conservative leadership bid
Rishi Sunak at the LBC studios in Millbank in central London (Victoria Jones/PA)

Mrs May called Ferrari’s interviews with her “spirited and challenging”, before adding: “The phone-ins always kept one on one’s toes but it’s been great to be working with you over those years.

“Although I know we haven’t spoken quite so much since I returned to the back benches. But well done, Nick, and here’s to the next 20 years.”

Mr Johnson praised him on “cunningly concealing your understanding of the facts” when grilling political guests.

He added: “By sometimes performing mental arithmetic faster than your political adversaries, you elucidated (to) your growing multitudes of listeners, and you help to hold the powerful to account, even if you remain wrong about the importance of cycling and other such matters.

“Happy anniversary, Nick, well done.”

Ferrari ended the show by thanking the support of his “extraordinary” audience while revealing he did not sleep well before his first show or on Thursday night.

He also said: “The most important thank you goes to you and it’s very, very heartfelt.”