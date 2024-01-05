Sunak urged to act as areas hit by flooding

Rishi Sunak has been accused of ignoring warnings about the danger of flooding, after parts of the country were submerged following heavy rain.

Opposition parties have urged the Prime Minister to visit the affected areas, with the Midlands and parts of southern England including Gloucestershire badly hit.

Labour has called for a Cobra-style flood resilience taskforce to help protect vulnerable areas, accusing ministers of being “asleep at the wheel”.

On Friday morning, a total of 302 flood warnings were in place in England, as well as 13 in Wales, with forecasters predicting showers could continue as disruption continues.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service rescue people from houseboats at the Billing Aquadrome in Northampton (Jacob King/PA)

In a joint statement shadow Cabinet Office minister Pat McFadden and shadow environment secretary Steve Reed said: “The Conservatives have brushed over the risk of flooding for too long and communities are paying the price.

“Rishi Sunak has been asleep at the wheel and he must act now or risk further damage to lives and livelihoods.

“This is not about extra money. This is about ensuring that the budget already committed to flood defences is used to maximum effect. If that doesn’t happen, homes across the country will remain exposed.”

It comes after spending watchdog the National Audit Office last year found that the Environment Agency had cut its forecast for the number of additional properties it will be able to better protect from flooding by 40% since plans were unveiled in 2020.

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves called on ministers to get on “the front foot” and to “go to the areas affected by the floods and set out the support that is going to be provided”.

The Liberal Democrats urged Mr Sunak to do the same.

The party’s spokeswoman for housing and communities Helen Morgan said: “The Prime Minister should see for himself the devastation caused by these floods. People’s homes and businesses have been ruined yet again.

“If Rishi Sunak actually met with people impacted by this annual carnage, then he might do something about it.”

The North Shropshire MP said: “Under this Government flood protection plans for homes have been disgracefully slashed. This must be reversed immediately.

“This has to be the last year areas like mine in Shropshire are left to fend for themselves against floods.”