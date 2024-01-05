Sunak urged to act as areas hit by flooding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sunak urged to act as areas hit by flooding

By Press Association
Rishi Sunak has been urged to visit areas affected by flooding (David Davies/PA)
Rishi Sunak has been accused of ignoring warnings about the danger of flooding, after parts of the country were submerged following heavy rain.

Opposition parties have urged the Prime Minister to visit the affected areas, with the Midlands and parts of southern England including Gloucestershire badly hit.

Labour has called for a Cobra-style flood resilience taskforce to help protect vulnerable areas, accusing ministers of being “asleep at the wheel”.

On Friday morning, a total of 302 flood warnings were in place in England, as well as 13 in Wales, with forecasters predicting showers could continue as disruption continues.

Winter weather Jan 3rd 2024
Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service rescue people from houseboats at the Billing Aquadrome in Northampton (Jacob King/PA)

In a joint statement shadow Cabinet Office minister Pat McFadden and shadow environment secretary Steve Reed said: “The Conservatives have brushed over the risk of flooding for too long and communities are paying the price.

“Rishi Sunak has been asleep at the wheel and he must act now or risk further damage to lives and livelihoods.

“This is not about extra money. This is about ensuring that the budget already committed to flood defences is used to maximum effect. If that doesn’t happen, homes across the country will remain exposed.”

It comes after spending watchdog the National Audit Office last year found that the Environment Agency had cut its forecast for the number of additional properties it will be able to better protect from flooding by 40% since plans were unveiled in 2020.

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves called on ministers to get on “the front foot” and to “go to the areas affected by the floods and set out the support that is going to be provided”.

The Liberal Democrats urged Mr Sunak to do the same.

The party’s spokeswoman for housing and communities Helen Morgan said: “The Prime Minister should see for himself the devastation caused by these floods. People’s homes and businesses have been ruined yet again.

“If Rishi Sunak actually met with people impacted by this annual carnage, then he might do something about it.”

The North Shropshire MP said: “Under this Government flood protection plans for homes have been disgracefully slashed. This must be reversed immediately.

“This has to be the last year areas like mine in Shropshire are left to fend for themselves against floods.”