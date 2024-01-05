No one should grow up poor, Sunak says after Tory MP’s ‘crap parenting’ remark

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
No one should grow up poor, Sunak says after Tory MP’s ‘crap parenting’ remark

By Press Association
No one wants to see children grow up in poverty, the Prime Minister said in response to suggestions from a Tory backbencher that ‘crap parents’ are to blame in many struggling families (Jacob King/PA)
No one wants to see children grow up in poverty, the Prime Minister said in response to suggestions from a Tory backbencher that “crap parents” are to blame in many struggling families.

Bury North MP James Daly faced criticism over Christmas for suggesting most children who struggle in the town are “products of crap parents”.

Asked about the remark by broadcasters during a visit to the North West, Rishi Sunak said: “No one wants to see any child grow up in poverty. I certainly don’t.

“The best way we can help families is to make sure that those parents are in great jobs and are well-paid and that we are cutting their taxes.”

“That is exactly what we are doing, starting from tomorrow,” Mr Sunak added, pointing to the reduction in national insurance rates by two percentage points to 10%, which starts this weekend.

Asked what causes child poverty if not “crap parenting”, Mr Sunak said: “All the evidence and the research shows that the best way to ensure that children don’t grow up in poverty is to make sure that they are not growing up in a household where no-one is working.”

The Prime Minister added: “A child where neither of their parents are working are five times more likely to grow up in poverty.”

He pointed to the Government’s plans to invest in childcare provision and raise the national living wage as measures that will help eradicate child poverty.

“All of that is going to help put more money into the pockets of hardworking families across the North West and the rest of the country,” Mr Sunak said.

Mr Daly, speaking to the i newspaper in December, stressed the importance of “stability” offered by the family unit as he outlined what the New Conservatives group of MPs stands for.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, left, during a visit to La Dolce Vita cafe in Marple, Stockport on Friday
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, left, during a visit to La Dolce Vita cafe in Marple, Stockport on Friday (Jacob King/PA)

The Bury North MP said: “When you think about the family, it’s about stability.

“Most of the kids who struggle in Bury are the products of crap parents and so what do we do to try to address that issue?”

He faced criticism from his political rival James Frith, Labour’s prospective parliamentary candidate for Bury North, who said: “Rather than insulting the parenting skills of people in Bury, he should look closer to home.

“Over the last 13 years the Conservatives have failed to grow our economy, protect our public services or provide opportunities for young people in Bury and across the UK.”