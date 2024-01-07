Too many prison cells fall below living space standards, say Lib Dems

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Too many prison cells fall below living space standards, say Lib Dems

By Press Association
Figures on prison living space have been revealed by the Liberal Democrats (Danny Lawson/PA)
There are too many prison cells which are below the minimum standard of living space, the Scottish Liberal Democrats have said.

A parliamentary question revealed there are 2,230 prisoners in Scotland living in shared cells which have less than four square metres of personal living space per inmate.

The four square metre standard is set by the Council of Europe’s Committee for the Prevention of Torture, however the Scottish Government says this is not legally binding and in many cases the living space is only marginally below this level.

Further research from the Lib Dems found there are 36 cells in Scotland where two prisoners share a total of seven square metres of personal space.

Most of these are at Saughton prison in Edinburgh.

Hate Crime and Public Order bill
Liam McArthur said the Scottish Government is failing to meet its own ‘low standards’ (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Lib Dem justice spokesman Liam McArthur said: “On the SNP’s watch, not only are prisons bursting at the seams, but the conditions inside many of them contravene basic standards for humane treatment.

“The problem is so acute that the Government’s best justification is that most cells are only ‘marginally smaller’ than the internationally-recognised minimum standards.

“In a number of cases though, the Government are failing even to achieve the low standard that they’ve set themselves here.

“As well as posing threats to staff safety, this overcrowding makes it much harder for prison staff to focus on successful rehabilitation that is key to reducing reoffending.”

In November, the Lib Dems received a response from the chief executive of the Scottish Prison Service, Teresa Medhurst, through a parliamentary question, detailing the numbers of two-prisoner cells where there is a living space of less than four square metres.

Ms Medhurst said: “Whilst the Council of Prevention of Torture’s minimum standard for personal living space in prison establishments for multiple occupancy cells is four metres squared plus fully-partitioned sanitary facility, not complying with this standard does not constitute a breach of the law.”

Prison wall
The SPS said many of its jails are ‘full beyond their design capacity’ (PA)

A Scottish Prison Service spokeswoman said: “The health and wellbeing of all those who live in our establishments is a key priority and our staff work hard to ensure their rights and needs are met.

“However, we have a population that is rapidly increasing, and far more complex, due to factors such as types of offending, levels of serious and organised crime, a growing older population, and high numbers of remand prisoners.

“Many of our establishments are full beyond their design capacity and this increases the pressure on the space available.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “The safety and wellbeing of everyone in the prison estate is a priority for us and the Scottish Prison Service and we are taking action in relation to the high and increasingly complex prison population.

“Despite an autumn statement that ministers have made clear was devastating for Scottish finances, we are increasing investment in our vital prison service by increasing the SPS resource budget by 10% to £38.5 million.

“The additional funding for SPS is a crucial component of that, enabling them to continue to provide a safe and secure prison system.

“£167 million capital funding will be invested in the prison estate to allow SPS to progress the construction of HMP Highland and HMP Glasgow, continuing the modernisation of the prison estate to better meet the needs of staff and prisoners.”