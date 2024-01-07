Education has become ‘peripheral issue’ under Conservatives, says Phillipson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Education has become ‘peripheral issue’ under Conservatives, says Phillipson

By Press Association
Bridget Phillipson will set out Labour’s long-term education plans this week (James Manning/PA)
Bridget Phillipson will set out Labour’s long-term education plans this week (James Manning/PA)

The education sector has become a “peripheral issue” under the Conservative Government, the shadow education secretary has said.

Bridget Phillipson said a reset between schools, families and Government was needed as concerns remain about school attendance figures.

It comes as a poll conducted for the Centre for Social Justice (CSJ) found almost a third of parents believe it is not essential for children to attend school every day.

The think tank’s report, which questioned 1,206 parents during December 2023, found 28% felt that way, and only 70% of parents are confident their child’s needs are being met – a figure which drops to 61% at secondary school.

Speaking outside BBC Broadcasting House on Sunday, Ms Phillipson told the PA news agency: “It’s deeply concerning that we’re seeing really high levels of absenteeism amongst children in our schools.

“I believe that parents have responsibilities to make sure their children are at school, because every day counts and it damages children’s life chances when they’re not in school.”

CSJ chief executive Andy Cook said there was “fundamental work to be done in rebuilding the contract between families and schools”.

In its report, the CSJ sets out a seven-point plan which calls for at least five more hours of extracurricular activities each week via a “right to sport” and investment in youth clubs and services.

Ms Phillipson said Labour would introduce better support around mental health, breakfast clubs in primary schools and “a reset of the relationship between schools and families, and between schools and Government”.

Asked what that reset would entail, Ms Phillipson said: “It means education has to be front and centre of national life once more – it’s become a peripheral issue under the Conservatives, and I’ll be setting out Labour’s long-term plan for our schools this week.”

The CSJ report also recommends the rollout of attendance mentors, a review into the effectiveness of finds and prosecutions for absences and the creation of a National Parental Participation Strategy.