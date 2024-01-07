Varadkar does not intend to join South African court challenge against Israel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Varadkar does not intend to join South African court challenge against Israel

By Press Association
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said Ireland will not join South Africa’s genocide case against Israel (Brian Lawless/PA)
The Taoiseach has said the Government does not intend to join South Africa’s case against Israel in the International Court of Justice as he warned of the need to be “very careful” about defining genocide.

Sinn Fein has been among those calling for Ireland to join the legal proceedings filed by South Africa accusing the Israelis of committing “genocidal” acts in Gaza.

The case is due to be heard by the ICJ this month.

Asked if Ireland would be joining the case along with South Africa, Mr Varadkar told RTE “we don’t intend to do so”.

Gaza protest
Dublin has witnessed mass protests in support of the people of Gaza (Niall Carson/PA)

He added: “I really think this is an area where we need to be very careful.

“What’s happened in Gaza is appalling, over 20,000 people killed, mostly innocent civilians, mostly women and children, very possibly war crimes committed both by Israel and Hamas when it comes to the events of the last few months.

“Genocide is something very particular. It is defined as an attempt, a deliberate attempt to destroy an entire nation, an entire race or to do so in large part.

“And one group of people that has experienced that in the world are Jewish people, the Holocaust – six million Jews killed here in Europe and Hitler had a plan to kill many millions more – that is genocide.

“And, of course, there have been other examples of genocide, such as the Armenian genocide, and what’s happened to some indigenous people, for example, in the new world.

“We need to be very careful about genocide in that context.”

Asked if he thought what was happening in Gaza was genocide, he replied: “I think that’s something that the international court will now determine.

“Bear in mind what Hamas did on October 7, Hamas went into Israel, killed 1,400 people, took 200 hostages. Killed 1,400 people essentially because they were Israelis, because they were Jews, because they lived in Israel. Was that not also a genocide?”

Mr Varadkar also reiterated his desire to formally recognise Palestine as a state.

However, he made clear that Ireland would not be doing so unilaterally, and instead as part of a bloc of like-minded nations in the context of a peace plan for the region.

“I would much prefer to see us recognise the state of Palestine as part of a peacebuilding solution and in concert with a number of other European countries and those discussions are under way,” he said.

“I understand why people would like to see us do it unilaterally. I actually don’t think that would be a successful decision. It would be something that would make us feel better about ourselves, no doubt, and would be denounced in Israel and welcomed in Palestine, but forgotten about within a few days.

“Whereas if we do it as a group of countries, then it has real significance. And what I hope is we can get to a situation in the next few weeks, and I really hope this happens, is a ceasefire in Gaza, an end to the violence and a new Palestinian Authority being put in charge of Gaza.

“I think if we as a group of a number of European countries were then to recognise that new authority as a state that puts them in a much stronger position to talk about long-term negotiations with Israel and a two state solution, and that’s where we want to be.”