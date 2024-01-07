‘Shocking’ number of cancer operations being cancelled, say Lib Dems

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

‘Shocking’ number of cancer operations being cancelled, say Lib Dems

By Press Association
Sir Ed Davey says cancer patients are being let down (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Sir Ed Davey says cancer patients are being let down (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Almost 4,000 cancer-related surgeries have been cancelled in the past year, the Liberal Democrats said.

According to the party’s figures, this is an 8% rise on the previous year with cancelled operations rising to 3,947 in 2022/23, up from 3,662 the previous year.

Of these, 304 were cancelled due to staff being unavailable or sick, 302 due to a lack of beds and 150 because of equipment issues.

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said the “shocking” statistics show “cancer patients across the country are being catastrophically let down”.

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey
Sir Ed Davey’s party is calling for a legal right for cancer patients to start treatment within 62 days of an urgent referral (Andrew Matthews/PA Images)

More than 13,000 cancer operations have been cancelled in the past four years, the research obtained through freedom of information requests suggests.

Sir Ed’s party is calling for a legal right for cancer patients to start treatment within 62 days of an urgent referral.

He said: “These shocking figures show that cancer patients across the country are being catastrophically let down.

“Every cancelled operation can have a devastating impact on patients and their families. We know that when it comes to cancer care, delays can cost lives.

“Conservative ministers are totally failing to tackle the cancer care crisis. The NHS is being held back by ageing and faulty equipment, a lack of beds and not enough specialist staff.

“The Liberal Democrats have set out an ambitious plan to end unacceptable cancer delays and boost survival rates. We will hold this Conservative Government to account for every target it misses and every patient it fails.”

North Bristol cancelled 547 cancer operations in the past year, more than any other NHS trust in the country.

This was followed by Medway NHS Foundation Trust (347), University Hospital Southampton (258) and the Isle of Wight NHS Trust (254).

The Department of Health and Social Care has been contacted for comment.