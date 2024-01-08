Scots urged to check if they are eligible for benefits

Employed Scots have been urged to check if they are eligible for benefits.

As 2024 begins, Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said those in work are able to claim some parts of social security administered by the Scottish Government.

She pointed in particular to the Job Start Payment, which provides a one-off lump sum of £294.70 – or £471.50 for the main carer of one or more children – who has been out of work or on certain benefits to cover the costs of starting a new job.

Ms Somerville said: “In January there are lots of people starting new jobs or returning to work for the first time in a while and I’d urge them to check what benefits they may be eligible for.

Shirley-Anne Somerville said the Job Start Payment can help people navigate the expense of starting a new role (Jane Barlow/PA)

“I’d particularly highlight the support available to young people starting in work via Job Start Payment.

“This one-off payment can make a difference with the costs of getting up and running in a new job, and again we want to make sure it reaches as many eligible people as possible.

“We are helping people across Scotland through the cost-of-living crisis by committing £6.1 billion in social security benefits and payments.

“That’s £1.1 billion more than the block grant adjustment received due to spend on comparable benefits by the UK Government.”

Social Security Scotland – the devolved Scottish benefits agency – administers 14 payments, including the Scottish child payment, while others such as universal credit remain reserved to Westminster.