Bill for delayed discharge over last decade tops £1.2bn, says Labour

By Press Association
The government said there are ‘complex’ reasons behind the hospital discharge issue (Jeff Moore/PA)
The cost of delayed discharge bed days in Scottish hospitals has reached more than £1.2 billion over the last decade, Labour have said.

The party’s health spokeswoman Dame Jackie Baillie said more than four million bed days have been lost to delayed discharge since 2014.

She highlighted a pledge from the then-health secretary Shona Robison to “eradicate” delayed discharge in 2015.

Dame Jackie said: “Years on from the SNP promising to end the deadly and costly practice of delayed discharge, the problem still persists and is in fact getting worse.

“This whopping cost to the taxpayer has built up on Nicola Sturgeon’s watch and the disastrous (then) health secretary, Humza Yousaf, has allowed it to soar.

“We cannot have patients left in hospital unnecessarily and the public purse drained due to poor provision of care for those leaving hospital.

“It’s time for Humza Yousaf to face the music and hand the role over to someone who is prepared to tackle the issue.”

First Minister’s Questions
Jackie Baillie said the cost was ‘whopping’ (Jane Barlow/PA)

Labour calculated the total cost of delayed discharge bed days using data from Public Health Scotland.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “There are various, and often complex, reasons why individuals are delayed in hospital and it is critical that people are cared for in the right setting and that hospital beds are there for those who need them.

“In addition to the £3.6 million provided this year to support growth of hospital at home services for older people, we have also invested additional funds of £12 million as part of our winter plan to increase capacity and provide services in peoples’ own homes where appropriate.

“Significant additional funding has also been allocated to support social care. From April 2024 adult social care workers delivering direct care in commissioned services will see their pay increase to a minimum of £12 per hour.

“We continue to work closely with health and social care partnerships to address delays and support people out of acute settings and back into the community or home as quickly as possible.

“We have also been supporting partnerships to create the necessary capacity to deal with emerging pressures over winter, and to ensure people are assessed and discharged with the appropriate care package as quickly as possible.”