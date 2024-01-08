‘Stark’ famine risk as UK lobbies Israel to allow more aid to reach Gaza

Britain is lobbying Israel “hard and regularly” to ensure more humanitarian aid reaches Gaza, amid warnings the risk of famine is “stark”.

Foreign Office minister Andrew Mitchell said there are “numerous constraints” that are “hindering” the efforts of the UK and others to help Gazan civilians.

Labour said the fighting “must stop urgently” and there is a “clear” need for a sustained ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Israel and Hamas have been at war for three months following the Palestinian militant group’s deadly raids on October 7, which saw 1,200 people killed and more than 240 taken hostage.

Israel’s retaliation has killed more than 22,800 Palestinians and wounded more than 58,000, according to the Health Ministry in Hamas-run Gaza.

Mr Mitchell said the UK Government believes in Israel’s right to defend itself against Hamas following the “horrifying” events of October 7.

Responding to an urgent question from Labour, the Conservative minister said: “We are also clear that too many civilians have been killed, Israel needs to ensure its campaign is targeted on Hamas leaders and operatives, fulfils its obligations to protect civilians and is consistent with international humanitarian law.

“No-one wants to see this conflict go on for a moment longer than necessary and that is why the United Kingdom played a leading role in securing the passage of Security Council resolution 2720, which made clear the urgent demand for expanded humanitarian access.

“The resolution also called for the release of hostages and for steps towards a sustainable ceasefire, something for which the British Government has consistently led calls.”

Minister for development in the Foreign Office Andrew Mitchell (James Manning/PA)

Mr Mitchell added: “UK ministers are lobbying the government of Israel hard and regularly to allow more aid in and reduce the numerous constraints that are hindering many aspects of our and others’ efforts to help Gazan civilians.”

He highlighted efforts to help aid reach the area, adding: “Nevertheless the risk of famine is stark and the Foreign Secretary (Lord Cameron) and other ministers throughout the Government are pushing the need to address this with the Israeli government.

“The Government is urging all sides to avoid further escalation. The situation is fragile and an escalation in violence, including on Lebanon’s southern border with Israel, is not in anyone’s interests.”

For Labour, shadow foreign secretary David Lammy said: “Israel continues to use devastating tactics that have seen far too many innocent civilians killed, with unacceptable blocks on essential aid, nowhere safe for civilians, a growing humanitarian catastrophe and now warnings of a deadly famine.

“Meanwhile, Hamas terrorists continue to hold hostages, hide among civilians and fire rockets into Israel.

“This dire situation must not continue. The need for a sustained ceasefire is clear. The fighting must stop urgently.

“We need a humanitarian truce now – not a short pause, but as the first step to what will stop the killing of innocents, provide urgent humanitarian relief, ward off famine, free hostages and provide the space for a sustainable ceasefire so fighting does not restart.”

Conservative former minister Will Quince said: “Overcrowding, inadequate food, water, shelter and sanitation. The World Health Organisation has already warned these are ideal conditions for disease to spread, so what steps is my right honourable friend taking to support partners on the ground in Gaza to help prevent the outbreak and spread of disease?”

Mr Mitchell replied: “There is a huge danger that as a result of insufficient food and appalling sanitation and inadequate shelter made worse by the winter rain, that these conditions persist and why we are intent on getting the number of trucks that get into Gaza up to 500 a day and why also we have deployed this medical team working with others to see what can be done immediately on the ground.”

Defence Secretary Grant Shapps (James Manning/PA)

Elsewhere in the Commons, Defence Secretary Grant Shapps earlier told MPs that the Red Sea shipping crisis has not escalated amid plans to send a new warship to the region.

He said HMS Richmond, a type 23 frigate, is being deployed to the Gulf region only to replace British vessels already patrolling the Red Sea.

A US-led coalition, Operation Prosperity Guardian, has been protecting trade ships as they journey through the region and towards the Suez Canal and Europe.