UK welcomes Germany’s move to allow Eurofighter jet sale to Saudi Arabia

By Press Association
A Eurofighter Typhoon fighter plane (Peter Byrne/PA)
The UK “welcomes” Germany’s decision to lift its opposition to the sale of further Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets to Saudi Arabia, Downing Street has said.

German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock announced the policy shift during a visit to Jerusalem on Sunday, saying the kingdom’s fight against the Houthis in Yemen was helping foil attacks on Israel amid the Gaza war.

Berlin previously blocked the supply of additional Eurofighters to Riyadh because of its involvement in the Yemen civil war and its human rights record.

Germany, as a member of the consortium behind the jets alongside the UK, Italy and Spain, could veto their export to other countries.

But it signalled it will no longer stand in the way of the UK’s objective to sell 48 new Typhoons to Saudi Arabia, which already owns 72.

The delivery would provide a boost for Britain’s engineering giant BAE Systems.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s spokesman told reporters on Monday: “We welcome the reported decision by Germany to allow exports of Typhoon fighter jets to Saudi Arabia, should further orders be received.

“A Typhoon is one of the most capable and mission-ready aircraft in the world, helping protect our skies at home and abroad.

“And the Eurofighter programme supports tens of thousands of jobs across all four nations and strengthens our collective security.”

Asked whether the Prime Minister has been pushing German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to allow the sale of the warplanes, the official said: “I wouldn’t get into private discussions between leaders.”

The UK has sought to restore relations with Riyadh since Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was accused of playing a role in the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018.