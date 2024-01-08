New figures show plumbing and pest problems on rise in Parliament

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New figures show plumbing and pest problems on rise in Parliament

By Press Association
The Liberal Democrats have raised concerns about pest issues in Parliament (Aaron Chown/PA)
Plumbing and pest problems in Parliament have grown in recent years, according to new figures.

Incidents involving plumbing have more than doubled since 2021, the data shows, while 541 requests for pest control were made on the parliamentary estate in the last year between December 2022 and December 2023.

The figures were revealed in parliamentary questions submitted by Liberal Democrat Treasury spokesperson Sarah Olney, who called it “crucial” that the historic site is safe for parliamentarians and staff.

Responding to Ms Olney’s questions, Conservative MP Sir Charles Walker, representing the House of Commons Commission, said that there had been “multiple issues with toilets in Portcullis House due to the quality of the water in the system”.

The building is part of the parliamentary estate and houses MPs’ offices. It is considerably more modern than the adjacent Palace of Westminster, having been opened in 2001.

Sir Charles said that there had been 2,345 plumbing incidents in 2021, with 3,626 recorded in 2022. Last year that figure grew to 5,211.

The backbench Tory MP said: “New equipment, including a filtration system, was installed in Autumn 2023. An initial fault with this system was rectified by mid-November. A longer-term solution to improve the water quality is being planned by the Strategic Estates team.”

He also confirmed that over the last three years a total of 1,180 requests for pest control have been made. A pest control expert is based on the parliamentary estate.

Two hundred and twenty seven requests were made between December 2020 and 2021, with 412 recorded in the same period the following year.

Portcullis House is part of the parliamentary estate and houses MPs’ offices (Aaron Chown/PA)

Ms Olney said: “With the number of leaks from this Conservative Government, people often say they smell a rat in Parliament. Now we know it’s literally true.

“The Palace of Westminster is the heart of British democracy, and it is crucial that action is taken to ensure it remains a safe place to work as quickly as possible.”

Her parliamentary questions also found that there were 2,002 “mechanical instances relating to lifts” since December 2020.

Concerns about the safety of the parliamentary estate are long-standing, amid repeated delays to plans to restore and refurbish the famous site.

There have been repeated warnings in recent years about the threat of fire and asbestos across the estate.

The restoration project is estimated to cost several billion pounds.

A Parliament spokesman said: “We work hard to keep Parliament safe for both the members of the public that visit and for the staff and parliamentarians that work here – and where issues are identified, we act quickly to address them.

“We are committed to maintaining a humane and ethical pest control programme, focused on preventative measures and, where necessary, the use of various control methods.”