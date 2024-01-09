A&E waiting times rise sharply, new figures show

The proportion of people waiting longer than four hours in A&E in Scotland has risen sharply, new figures show.

According to Public Health Scotland, just 60.8% of people who attended A&E in the week to December 31 were seen within the target time.

This represents a drop from 65% the previous week.

The number of people waiting more than 12 hours during that week also rose by almost a third, from 964 to 1,271, while the number waiting longer than eight hours rose from 2,584 to 3,178.