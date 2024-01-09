Minister reveals £17.4m cost of civil servants working on National Care Service

Work to legislate for the delayed National Care Service (NCS) has cost the Scottish Government £17 million.

In a written answer to Scottish Tory chairman Craig Hoy, health minister Maree Todd said £17.4 million had been spent on preparations for the policy as of November, with a £9.77 million cost in this financial year alone.

Ms Todd also said 160 full-time equivalent civil servants had been working on the policy.

The NCS would centralise social care, making ministers ultimately accountable for services, while provision would be controlled by regional boards, similar to the NHS.

The figures were released through a written answer from health minister Maree Todd (Andrew Milligan/PA)

But the plans have been criticised after the Scottish Government’s desire to pass a framework Bill to create the service and finalise detail using secondary legislation.

The regulations would be created using a process of “co-design” the Scottish Government has said, which would include a number of different interested parties, including patients, trade unions and the social care sector.

In December, the Scottish Government announced the service would be created in 2029 – a delay of three years – in a bid to save £1.2 billion.

Mr Hoy described the spending as “eye-watering”, calling on the Government to scrap its plans.

“This is typical of how the SNP recklessly squander taxpayers’ money,” he said.

“It is astonishing that 160 civil servants are still working directly on these plans – at a cost of over £800,000 per month – when they have been roundly opposed by stakeholders.

“The SNP’s social care minister, Maree Todd, needs to accept reality and ditch her party’s illogical plans for centralised social care in Scotland, rather than throwing good money after bad.

“The scarcely believable £10 million costs for civil servants earmarked for this year should be urgently diverted towards local care services which are buckling on the SNP’s watch.

“Patients suffering delayed discharge or insufficient care – along with dedicated frontline staff – need those vital resources, but they are seeing them being frittered away by an arrogant SNP Government who typically think they know best.”

The Scottish Government has been contacted for comment.