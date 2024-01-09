Journalist says DCMS vetoed her Channel 4 board appointment amid diversity row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Journalist says DCMS vetoed her Channel 4 board appointment amid diversity row

By Press Association
Following the appointments, Channel 4’s board will have 15 members – of whom 14 are white (Philip Toscano/PA)
Following the appointments, Channel 4’s board will have 15 members – of whom 14 are white (Philip Toscano/PA)

The BBC’s former head of north has said women of colour “face multiple barriers” and must “jump higher, run faster, work harder, fit in” as she claimed the Government vetoed her appointment to the Channel 4 board.

Media regulator Ofcom has appointed five new non-executive directors, four of whom are white, with the choices approved by Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer.

The move has sparked controversy about the lack of diversity on the board, while job cuts loom at the broadcaster.

Rozina Breen, former head of news at BBC 5 Live and now chief executive and editor-in-chief at The Bureau of Investigative Journalism, said she went through a six-month recruitment process with Ofcom but her appointment was rejected by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS).

She wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “Representation in the media matters. The stark reality is that women of color especially face multiple barriers.

“We need to jump higher, run faster, work harder, fit in… But the climb continues & we go again.”

Speaking to trade publication Deadline, she said: “There were clear criteria and a process for application.

“If one is put forward by Ofcom as one of the recommended candidates and then seemingly rejected by DCMS, that feels opaque and also problematic. Who is making the appointment?”

She added: “More diverse senior decision-makers are essential if broadcasting is to become a genuinely inclusive industry.”

An internal memo from Channel 4 chairman Sir Ian Cheshire, seen by The Daily Telegraph, said the new appointments will mean the board is still less diverse than the rest of the broadcaster.

He said: “These appointments will improve representation on the board but do not yet meet the levels of representation throughout the rest of the organisation.

“Appointments to the board are not ultimately in our control due to procedural reasons but we are committed to continuing to push for further progress.”

The appointments include Boots chief executive Sebastian James, record label executive Alex Burford, advertising executive Dame Annette King and entrepreneur Debbie Wosskow.

Tech entrepreneur Tom Adeyoola is the only non-white appointment.

A statement from the Department for Culture, Media and Sport said: “DCMS is absolutely committed to advancing equality of opportunity in its public appointments, to ensure that boards of public bodies benefit from a range of diverse perspectives and are representative of the people they serve.

“Appointments to the Channel 4 board were made by Ofcom following a fair and open competition, with approval from the DCMS Secretary of State.”

Following the appointments, Channel 4’s board will have 15 members – of whom 14 are white.

The other members include current Channel 4 chief executive Alex Mahon and chief content officer Ian Katz, newspaper editor Sarah Sands and former Paralympic swimmer Lord Holmes.

Channel 4 CEO Alex Mahon
Channel 4 chief executive Alex Mahon (Yui Mok/PA)

The recruitment process was run by executive search agency Russell Reynolds, with Ofcom board chairman Lord Grade, former chief executive of Channel 4, chairing the recruitment panel.

The other panel members were Sir Ian, academic Elizabeth Watkins and former broadcasting executive Baroness Prashar.

Earlier this week staff at Channel 4 were warned that job cuts are looming after a tough advertising market in 2023.

An internal memo from Ms Mahon to staff said: “We have been working carefully to minimise the impacts on individuals and get Channel 4 into the right shape and size for the next ten years.

“I am sorry that some job cuts will inevitably be involved.”