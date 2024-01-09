A&E waiting times slump as Lib Dems say NHS is in ‘perilous position’

The NHS in Scotland is in a “perilous position” as the proportion of people waiting longer than four hours in A&E has risen sharply.

According to Public Health Scotland, just 60.8% of people who attended A&E in the week to December 31 were seen within the target time.

This represents a drop from 65% the previous week.

The number of people waiting more than 12 hours during that week also rose by almost a third, from 964 to 1,271, while the number waiting longer than eight hours rose from 2,584 to 3,178.

Alex Cole-Hamilton said the NHS recovery plan had ‘failed’ (Lesley Martin/PA)

Health Secretary Michael Matheson said the winter pressures in the health service were “not unique to Scotland”.

“Although we are seeing a slightly better performance than this time last year, particularly in terms of the number of long waits, we absolutely recognise that the system remains under pressure, and waiting times are longer than we want them to be for some patients,” he said.

“We are determined to provide boards with the support they need to manage continued seasonal pressure on services.

“Our winter plan is supporting boards to maximise capacity to meet demand and the expansion of Hospital at Home services is already helping more people receive care at home or as close to home as possible, where clinically appropriate – which aims to relieve pressure on the front door of our A&Es.

“Hospital bed occupancy continues to be a major factor impacting on performance.

“To address this, the delayed discharge and hospital occupancy action plan is being implemented at pace, delivering actions we know work to ensure patients receive the right care in the right setting.”

But Scottish Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said the NHS has been left in a “perilous position as we enter 2024”.

“It’s clear now that Humza Yousaf’s NHS recovery plan has failed.

“NHS staff have been sounding the alarm for months but the SNP just hasn’t been listening. Staff are working flat out and getting burnt out because they simply don’t have the beds, safe staffing and resources they need.

“Scotland desperately needs a government that is laser-focused on the day job and will put the voices of NHS staff first.”

Scottish Tory health spokesman Dr Sandesh Gulhane said it was “shamefully predictable” that the last waiting times figures of 2023 were “utterly disgraceful”.

He added: “The discredited and distracted Health Secretary, Michael Matheson, spent the year miserably failing to get a grip of the crisis engulfing A&E departments across the country, after inheriting chaos from his predecessor, Humza Yousaf.”

That more than one third of patients were left waiting more than four hours remains the “shocking norm”, Dr Gulhane said.

“We know these excess delays inevitably lead to tragic and avoidable deaths,” he continued.

“These awful figures occurred even when attendance levels were at their lowest level since February.

“That sums up how Michael Matheson has failed to support my dedicated colleagues on the front line.

“He must urgently step up and ensure that patients are not continuing to languish for hours on end after turning up at A&E.”