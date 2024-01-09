A&E waiting times slump as Lib Dems say NHS is in ‘perilous position’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

A&E waiting times slump as Lib Dems say NHS is in ‘perilous position’

By Press Association
The latest waiting times figures were released on Tuesday (Jeff Moore/PA)
The latest waiting times figures were released on Tuesday (Jeff Moore/PA)

The NHS in Scotland is in a “perilous position” as the proportion of people waiting longer than four hours in A&E has risen sharply.

According to Public Health Scotland, just 60.8% of people who attended A&E in the week to December 31 were seen within the target time.

This represents a drop from 65% the previous week.

The number of people waiting more than 12 hours during that week also rose by almost a third, from 964 to 1,271, while the number waiting longer than eight hours rose from 2,584 to 3,178.

Alex Cole-Hamilton
Alex Cole-Hamilton said the NHS recovery plan had ‘failed’ (Lesley Martin/PA)

Health Secretary Michael Matheson said the winter pressures in the health service were “not unique to Scotland”.

“Although we are seeing a slightly better performance than this time last year, particularly in terms of the number of long waits, we absolutely recognise that the system remains under pressure, and waiting times are longer than we want them to be for some patients,” he said.

“We are determined to provide boards with the support they need to manage continued seasonal pressure on services.

“Our winter plan is supporting boards to maximise capacity to meet demand and the expansion of Hospital at Home services is already helping more people receive care at home or as close to home as possible, where clinically appropriate – which aims to relieve pressure on the front door of our A&Es.

“Hospital bed occupancy continues to be a major factor impacting on performance.

“To address this, the delayed discharge and hospital occupancy action plan is being implemented at pace, delivering actions we know work to ensure patients receive the right care in the right setting.”

But Scottish Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said the NHS has been left in a “perilous position as we enter 2024”.

“It’s clear now that Humza Yousaf’s NHS recovery plan has failed.

“NHS staff have been sounding the alarm for months but the SNP just hasn’t been listening. Staff are working flat out and getting burnt out because they simply don’t have the beds, safe staffing and resources they need.

“Scotland desperately needs a government that is laser-focused on the day job and will put the voices of NHS staff first.”

Scottish Tory health spokesman Dr Sandesh Gulhane said it was “shamefully predictable” that the last waiting times figures of 2023 were “utterly disgraceful”.

He added: “The discredited and distracted Health Secretary, Michael Matheson, spent the year miserably failing to get a grip of the crisis engulfing A&E departments across the country, after inheriting chaos from his predecessor, Humza Yousaf.”

That more than one third of patients were left waiting more than four hours remains the “shocking norm”, Dr Gulhane said.

“We know these excess delays inevitably lead to tragic and avoidable deaths,” he continued.

“These awful figures occurred even when attendance levels were at their lowest level since February.

“That sums up how Michael Matheson has failed to support my dedicated colleagues on the front line.

“He must urgently step up and ensure that patients are not continuing to languish for hours on end after turning up at A&E.”