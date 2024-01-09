Julie Hesmondhalgh: Post Office drama has ‘put real people into living rooms’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment TV & Film

Julie Hesmondhalgh: Post Office drama has ‘put real people into living rooms’

By Press Association
Julie Hesmondhalgh (Ian West/PA)
Julie Hesmondhalgh (Ian West/PA)

Mr Bates vs The Post Office star Julie Hesmondhalgh has said the drama “cut through the facts and figures and the data” to put “real people into people’s living rooms”.

The ITV show, detailing how hundreds of innocent sub-postmasters and postmistresses were wrongly accused of theft, fraud and false accounting due to a defective IT system, has prompted public outrage and calls for the former Post Office boss to lose her CBE.

The Government is holding crunch talks with judges on expediting clearing the names of hundreds of subpostmasters who were wrongfully convicted.

Former Coronation Street star Hesmondhalgh, who plays Suzanne Sercombe, the partner of subpostmaster Alan Bates, played by Toby Jones, said the public reaction has been “absolutely amazing”.

She told BBC Breakfast: “We’re all thrilled beyond anything that we can really properly express because I think what drama can do is cut through the facts and figures and the data.

“What you’re doing is putting real people into people’s living rooms. And you are required to put yourself in their shoes. So when Lee (Castleton), played by Will (Mellor), stands in court, and he’s told that he has to pay the court costs, you imagine what it must be like to be in that position.

“When Monica (Dolan) is seeing the the figures double in front of her eyes, as she’s on the phone to the Horizon helpline, you feel what that must be like, and it gives you empathy.

“And that’s what drama can do. And I’ve seen it happen so many times, from my years in continuing drama, and I think that it can really cut past all that.

“Especially for something like this, which spans so many years.”

She added: “There’s been really amazing people trying to keep that going for years, but it’s never quite grabbed the public imagination in the way that it has.

“So now we’ve got to grab this momentum and keep rolling with it because, you know, it’s big news this week. But we’ve got to make sure that it stays in people’s hearts and minds in the weeks that follow.”

Former subpostmaster Mr Castleton, who is played by Two Pints Of Lager And A Packet Of Crisps star Mellor in the drama, said he felt truly understood while watching the drama.

He said: “You feel as though he really gets it. And as you do with all of the cast, I think the cast is fantastic.

“To have just that moment in time, that right person doing the right thing in the right way, has obviously cut through and made such a difference to how it’s being received.

“There’s so many emotions going on, and so many things that go on in your head.

“You fought so long, and all of us fought so long, and tried to be heard and tried and tried and tried just to allow everything to come out and allow people to finally listen to where you’ve been and what’s happened and and why that happened. And even now we’re not really at the full truth.”

He added: “It has been probably 20 years that I would never like to repeat, and I would never wish on anyone else.

“But on the other side of that, let’s hope however long we all have left in our lives that we can put this behind us and move on.”