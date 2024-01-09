Matheson faces calls to quit as delayed discharge increases

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Matheson faces calls to quit as delayed discharge increases

By Press Association
The figures were released on Tuesday (Jeff Moore/PA)
The number of people delayed in hospital is on the increase, official figures show, as Scottish Labour has called on the Health Secretary to quit.

According to Public Health Scotland, 1,910 people were delayed in hospital at the census point in November, increasing from 1,815 the month before and 1,730 in April.

The total number of bed days lost to delayed discharge also increased, from 51,327 in April to 56,811 in November.

The vast majority (41,060) of the days lost were due to issues relating to social care or the patient’s family.

Scottish Labour deputy leader Jackie Baillie reiterated her calls for Health Secretary Michael Matheson to quit, with health and social care “at breaking point”.

“Delayed discharge continues to spiral out of control, piling pressure on hospitals and over-stretched A&Es,” she said.

“Michael Matheson has proved time and time again that he is not up to the job – not only is he embroiled in scandal, but he has failed miserably to tackle the crisis unfolding in our NHS.

“We need a new Health Secretary and an end to the SNP’s long record of dangerous failure.”

Scottish Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton hit out at the Scottish Government over the figures, saying: “As we begin another new year the SNP’s neglect and mismanagement of health and social care is still leaving far too many people stuck in hospital.

“People are in limbo.

“They should never have to wait weeks or months on a care home place or help to return home. There are gaps everywhere and the situation is as bad as ever.

“Yet this government still expects patients and staff to wait years for the wrong solution in the form of a ministerial takeover of social care.”

While Scottish Tory health spokesman Dr Sandesh Gulhane said the Government has “miserably failed” to deal with the problem, adding: “Such severe levels of delayed discharge has a significant impact on our NHS – which is already facing a huge backlog of delayed operations – and especially on A&E, which is already completely overstretched.

“The discredited and distracted SNP health secretary Michael Matheson must get a grip on these soaring figures before even more lives are put in danger due to delays and a lack of available hospital beds.”