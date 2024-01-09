Two British nationals remain hostage amid Middle East conflict, Cameron says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Two British nationals remain hostage amid Middle East conflict, Cameron says

By Press Association
Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron confirmed the number of British hostages in Gaza on Tuesday (Parliament TV/PA)
Two UK nationals remain hostage amid the conflict in the Middle East, the Foreign Secretary has said.

Lord David Cameron confirmed the figure during his first appearance before MPs on the Foreign Affairs Committee since returning to Cabinet.

“There are two British nationals who remain as hostages. I don’t want to make any further comment on them,” he said.

Asked if it is known whether the two people are still alive, the minister said: “I just don’t want to say any more. We don’t have any information to share with you.”

An estimated 240 people were taken prisoner in Gaza after Hamas’s October 7 attacks against Israel.

During a ceasefire in November 105 were released.

Lord Cameron has declined to say whether he had seen any Foreign Office legal advice stating that Israel has breached international humanitarian law in Gaza.

Taking questions from committee chairwoman Alicia Kearns, the Foreign Secretary said: “The reason for not answering this question, I cannot recall every single bit of paper that has been put in front of me.

“I look at everything.

“Of course, there are a lot of things that have happened where you think surely that was something that shouldn’t have happened.”

Lord Cameron refused to go further in his answer, also telling MPs it was not his job to make a “legal adjudication”.

Cabinet meeting
Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron (James Manning/PA)

He did acknowledge that he had seen things regarding the conflict that have been “deeply concerning” while also calling on Israel to restore water supply to Gaza.

But the minister declined to be drawn on whether the deprivation of water to the civilian population breached international humanitarian law, but said: “It is just something they ought to do, in my view.”

He had seen figures showing that Hamas’ ability to launch rockets into Israel has been “considerably degraded” since the Israeli bombardment.

Lord Cameron also said he had seen figures that Hamas has “lost over 50% of their capability and capacity in terms of being able to launch rockets and all the rest of it”.

Tory MP Bob Seely asked him whether Foreign Office lawyers have advised that Israel is vulnerable to challenge from the Hague.

Mr Seely asked whether “reading between the lines” lawyers are saying that the Israelis are “vulnerable to a challenge from the Hague court and from elsewhere that in some of the things they are doing in potentially in relation to proportionality, there is a vulnerability.”

“It’s close to that,” Lord Cameron replied.