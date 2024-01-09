Cameron: No regrets about support of Sri Lankan port project with China links

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cameron: No regrets about support of Sri Lankan port project with China links

By Press Association
Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron speaking at the Foreign Affairs Committee on Tuesday (Parliament TV/PA)
Lord Cameron has said that he has no regrets about his backing for a port development project in Sri Lanka with links to China.

The Foreign Secretary was grilled by MPs about links to the Port City Colombo project in Sri Lanka, which is being built by a Chinese company.

Only a few months before taking on his Government role, Lord Cameron spoke at an investment event in support of the development.

It comes amid concern in the West about China’s global infrastructure strategy, the belt and road initiative.

Taking questions from Commons Foreign Affairs Committee chair Alicia Kearns and fellow member the SNP’s Brendan O’Hara, the former prime minister said he backed the project “as a friend of Sri Lanka”.

“Like many former prime ministers, I worked with Washington Speaker’s Bureau and this opportunity came up.

“When this opportunity came up, I thought it was a sensible thing to do.”

Lord Cameron, who praised the merits of projects that seek to follow the model of the Dubai International Financial Centre, denied he was actively promoting Chinese investment.

He said it was a decision he “made when asked via Washington Speaker’s Bureau and the event as organised by an accountancy firm based in Sri Lanka”.

Asked specifically if he regretted his decision, he said: “No.”

Labour has previously pressed Lord Cameron to reveal the extent of his links to the project, following his surprise return to frontline politics.

The Intelligence and Security Committee warned last year that it was possible that Lord Cameron’s ties to China-UK investment “were in some part engineered by the Chinese state to lend credibility to Chinese investment, as well as to the broader China brand.”

Pressed on this by Mr O’Hara, Lord Cameron said: “It might, if it had ever happened… But there was no fund, it never got going, it never started. And it never happened.”

He said it was a bit like a “blind man, in the dark room, looking for the black cat that isn’t there”.

More broadly, the peer defended the need for a “dialogue” with China to discuss pressing issues such as climate change and AI.

“It is challenging, because there a lot of issues between us at the moment, but that is what diplomacy is all about,” he told MPs.