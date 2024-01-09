Hunt ‘bitterly disappointed’ at court ruling on gas drilling in local area

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hunt ‘bitterly disappointed’ at court ruling on gas drilling in local area

By Press Association
Jeremy Hunt has been urged to intervene to stop gas drilling in his constituency (PA)
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said he is “bitterly disappointed” after a Court of Appeal ruling gave the green light to a gas drilling project in his Surrey constituency.

Exploration at the Dunsfold site, part of the South West Surrey constituency represented by Mr Hunt, has been the source of legal battle, with strong opposition from the local Conservative council.

Mr Hunt, as a backbench MP, condemned the Government’s decision to grant permission for gas drilling to start.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, he said: “I am bitterly disappointed to learn that the Court of Appeal has today refused permission for any further appeal against the UKOG planning consent for the Loxley gas well outside Dunsfold.

“I stand ready to provide my assistance and support to local communities in any way possible going forwards.”

The Liberal Democrats, the main challenger in the south of England seat, urged the Chancellor to intervene on the Loxley project.

The party’s environment spokesman Tim Farron called it a “shameful outcome”.

“This Conservative Government’s policies have resulted in greedy gas barons ripping up the Surrey Hills,” he said.

“They have railroaded this through the courts despite local outrage at the plans.

“Surrey’s green land is about to be torn up, proving you simply can’t trust the Conservatives on the environment.

“As the local MP, Jeremy Hunt must now intervene. He is supporting a policy which will allow his constituency to become an oil field. Local people will be furious at his silence.”

In the North Sea, Mr Hunt and other ministers have keenly backed plans to maximise oil and gas production as key efforts to ensure energy security for the UK.