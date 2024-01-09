Will Mellor: Post Office boss handing in CBE is first step as ‘people are angry’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Will Mellor: Post Office boss handing in CBE is first step as ‘people are angry’

By Press Association
Will Mellor starred in the ITV drama (Ian West/PA)
Will Mellor starred in the ITV drama (Ian West/PA)

Will Mellor has welcomed the news that former Post Office boss Paula Vennells will hand back her CBE as the “first step” in a campaign to get justice for subpostmasters who were wrongfully convicted.

The actor starred in ITV drama Mr Bates Vs The Post Office, which began airing on January 1 and has shone a light on how people became caught up in money missing from their shops due to faulty accounting software.

He portrayed subpostmaster Lee Castleton, from Bridlington, East Yorkshire, who said he called a helpline 91 times asking for assistance over unexplained losses before he was caught up in a legal battle with the Post Office and went bankrupt.

Mellor told the PA news agency: “We knew it would make a splash of some kind, there’s no way we could have imagined it would have had (this) response, and it’s unbelievable in a really good way, in a positive way.

“I think even though people thought they knew what happened with the subpostmasters, reading it in a newspaper or seeing an article about it doesn’t land as much as when you see it.”

The 47-year-old actor said that the public have gone through the “emotions” of seeing postmasters have their lives upended in the four-part series, which also stars Toby Jones as Alan Bates.

Mellor added: “People are angered by it and they want something to be done, and you’ve seen what’s happened now with the petition and it just shows us how strong we are when we come together.

“The people (are) all coming together and saying: ‘No, we want justice for these people and people need to be held accountable for what’s happened.’

“And I think today is the first step with Paula Vennells handing back her CBE, that’s just the first.

“The most important thing, for me, is to try and get justice for these wrongly accused subpostmasters, whatever that looks like – yes, we want them to get compensation, but what does that look like?

“How much value do you put on somebody killing themselves, losing your husband, losing a loved one, going to prison, losing 20 years of your life to depression, forgetting what your childhood looked like, because you’ve had depression and you’ve had to have treatment for that?

“I mean, what does that look like? It’s a horrendous story, but such a positive outcome from the drama, it’s overwhelming.”

More than 1.2 million people had signed the petition demanding former Post Office chief executive Ms Vennells should be stripped of her honour.

Newport Beach Film Festival UK Honours
Toby Jones starred in Mr Bates Vs The Post Office (Will Mellor/PA)

Mellor, also known for his roles in Two Pints Of Lager And A Packet of Crisps and Coronation Street, said the role is “bigger than anything I’ve ever done before”, and all he “needed” was Mr Castleton saying he was happy with the portrayal.

The actor added: “It shouldn’t take a TV drama to make this much of a difference, but I’m glad he did. I mean, where would you be without it?”

Mellor said an apology is not enough for the postmasters, and action, including getting the convictions overturned and compensation, is needed.

He said: “We need to stop these people kicking the can down the road, and get these people what they’re owed.

“We also need to hold people accountable for what they have done to these people.

“You get one life – what price do you put on 20 years (that have) been taken from you?”

On Tuesday, ministers were looking into trying to speed up Post Office branch managers being cleared after more than 700 subpostmasters were caught up in the scandal involving Fujitsu’s Horizon software.

Mellor also encouraged more subpostmasters to come forward.

“Thank you to everybody who has messaged me who’s got in touch, who signed a petition, who supported the show – and it is now supporting the subpostmasters,” he said.