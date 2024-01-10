AI-driven fake news an urgent global risk ahead of major elections – report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
AI-driven fake news an urgent global risk ahead of major elections – report

By Press Association
The spread of AI-driven misinformation has become the biggest and most urgent risk for global leaders (Alamy/PA)
The spread of AI-driven misinformation has become the biggest and most urgent risk for global business leaders, as UK voters are expected to take to the polls for a general election this year, a new study has revealed.

But climate change leading to extreme weather events remains the biggest concern over the long term, according to the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) annual survey.

The poll of more than 1,400 global risk experts, policymakers and industry leaders revealed major concerns that false information will be used to further widen societal and political divides.

It comes at a time of conflict in regions including the Middle East and Ukraine, which leaders fear will be worsened by new technologies.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is expected to fuel the spread of false news, amid the rise of “deepfake” videos appearing on social media.

The business leaders polled said they thought misinformation and disinformation – the latter of which refers to news deliberately intended to deceive people – is the biggest worldwide risk over the next two years.

It overtakes the cost-of-living crisis as the most urgent threat, according to the analysis by the WEF and compiled with Marsh McLennan and Zurich Insurance Group.

Close to three billion people are expected to face elections in several countries including Bangladesh, India, Mexico, the UK and the US over the next two years, the WEF said.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he was working toward a general election in the second half of the year.

Summer Solstice 2023
Climate change leading to extreme weather events remains the biggest concern for global leaders over the long term, the WEF said (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The report comes as business leaders are set to convene in Davos later this month for the WEF annual meeting, which this year is themed “rebuilding trust”.

Meanwhile, climate change remains a mammoth concern for business leaders, with extreme weather events viewed as the most severe risk over the next decade.

And the cost-of-living crisis has stayed in focus, with the economic risks of inflation and the risk of an economic downturn included in the top 10.

Saadia Zahidi, managing director of the WEF, said: “An unstable global order characterised by polarising narratives and insecurity, the worsening impacts of extreme weather and economic uncertainty are causing accelerating risks – including misinformation and disinformation – to propagate.

“World leaders must come together to address short-term crises as well as lay the groundwork for a more resilient, sustainable, inclusive future.”

But John Scott, the head of sustainability risk at Zurich Insurance Group, pointed out that emerging risks also provide “opportunities” for people and companies to work together to minimise their impact.

“The individual actions of citizens, companies and countries can move the needle on global risk reduction, contributing to a brighter, safer world,” he said.