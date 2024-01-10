Rishi Sunak probed in Commons over private jet expenses and wife’s company

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Rishi Sunak probed in Commons over private jet expenses and wife’s company

By Press Association
Rishi Sunak told the House of Commons he takes the declaration of his financial interests ‘very seriously’ (House of Commons/PA)
Rishi Sunak told the House of Commons he takes the declaration of his financial interests ‘very seriously’ (House of Commons/PA)

Rishi Sunak has been urged to ensure all his financial interests are properly declared, amid reports his family’s investment company is being wound up.

The Prime Minister faced questions about whether he had “forgotten” to declare all his financial interests, following the news that Catamaran Ventures UK, a company owned by his wife Akshata Murty, is being liquidated.

Mr Sunak was also probed about his declaration of private jet travel expenses, and his relationship with the businessman who provided the donation.

At Prime Minister’s Questions, Bill Esterson, Labour MP for Sefton Central, said: “Reports suggest the Prime Minister’s family investment company Catamaran Ventures is being wound up and that his wife is exiting her interest in her childcare company, Koru Kids.

“So, will the Prime Minister keep his promise to the Liaison Committee, which includes a number of Conservative MPs, and confirm whether or not he has forgotten to register any of his financial interests? And will he publish all details of Catamaran Ventures investments?”

Mr Sunak responded: “I take very seriously my responsibilities to register and declare all of my relevant interests. All of them have been declared in accordance with the ministerial code and it is the role of the independent adviser to advise on what is necessary to publish within that list, including in the case of ministers’ family members.

“And, when specific questions are asked in things like Liaison Committee, as I have been in dialogue with the committee, declarations are made on top of that, which I have made and as I made from the despatch box.

“My wife has been an investor in British companies over the past years, but that is now something that she has ceased to do further going forward.”

Conservative Party Conference 2023
A venture capital company owned by Akshata Murty is being liquidated (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Labour has written to the Cabinet Office asking for assurances that Mr Sunak and his wife’s interests continue to be properly declared in the Register of Ministerial Interests amid the company’s closure.

A spokesperson for Ms Murty has said a “significant donation” had been made to the charity ShareGift, following her company’s liquidation.

They added: “Ms Murty has shortlisted several charities focused on veterans’ affairs and education for the ShareGift team to consider at the time of disbursement.”

Elsewhere, Labour MP Alex Norris pressed Mr Sunak about a £38,500 donation from British-Indian businessman Akhil Tripathi, declared in the register of members’ interests last May.

The Nottingham North MP asked: “Can I ask the Prime Minister very simply for the public record whether he personally met Mr Akhil Tripathi in April last year prior to Mr Tripathi giving him £38,000 for the hire of a private jet?”

The Prime Minister replied: “All my declarations are made in the usual way according to the usual processes.”

Mr Tripathi is the founder and director of medical technology company Signifier Medical Technologies.

In the register of interests, the purpose of the donation is described as “provision of air travel to multiple Conservative Party events on April 28 2023 for me and eight members of staff, value £38,500.”